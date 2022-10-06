Plan for new condominiums in Caledonia shrinks a bit, but gets amenities (like pickleball) added

CALEDONIA — A scenic housing development planned for Caledonia’s Lake Michigan shoreline has shrunk a bit more since the last time it shrunk in July.

Additionally, the redesign allows for more lake views and includes pickleball courts, a tennis court, walking trails and fire pits.

The Caledonia Village Board by a unanimous vote at its Monday meeting approved a site, building and operations plan to construct the Water’s Edge Condominium development consisting of multiple housing types, including towers, villas and townhouses, located at Waters Edge Drive, formerly 5915, 5919 and 5945 Erie St. The Caledonia Plan Commission had previously recommended approval of the plans.

The project is led by West Allis-based Cardinal Capital Management Inc., under the limited liability company CCM-Caledonia. Construction has already begun, and the projected end date for the entire project is 2027.

The site, building and operations plan includes three 5-story condominium towers, five villas and six townhouses.

These buildings are to be located on 20.1 acres at the former Olympia Brown School/REAL School and former Western Publishing Co. Creative Center, now owned by the Village of Caledonia. The latter has been vacant since the mid-1990s.

In 2021, CCM received approval for a building, site and operation plan for 280 dwelling units. At that time, the plan was to develop in two phases: Phase 1 would be the towers, 219 units, and Phase 2 would be the townhouses, 64 units.

Since that time, the site was redesigned and the total units were reduced to 178 this summer, and then redesigned again recently, reducing the total number of dwelling units to 175.

Although the number of units has decreased, the market value of the entire development is expected to be the same, if not more, according to village documents.

The redesign of the Water’s Edge Condominiums allows for more lake views from more angles of the buildings and also includes details relating to site amenities such as pickleball courts, a tennis court, walking trails and fire pits.

“They designed the towers and created them in such a way that no matter if you’re on the west end of the tower or the eastern end, you get views of the lake,” Development Director Peter Wagner said.

The communal fire pits will be strategically placed in areas along the bluffs “so that we can take in the sunrise views or evening views by the fireplace,” he said.

Indoor amenities include a pool, fitness room, theater, game room and meeting spaces. Walkways along the lakefront are to tease the shoreline but not actually touch the water, as proposed in a previous site design.

Building details

The towers are not to exceed six stories or 95 feet in height. The buildings will include five stories for residential, one exposed story and one underground level for parking, village documents state.

The building exterior will consist of a mix of masonry panels, fiber cement panels, board form concrete, metal trim and glass windows.

The site plan has shifted the three towers further south allowing for the construction of townhomes closer to the bluff on the northern portion of the site. The previous site plan had the towers centered on the parcel with townhouses being in the central and western part of the site. The three towers will be accessible to each other through lower-level parking area and exposed first-level parking.

The exposed first level of the tower includes a combination of enclosed parking, facility amenities and condo units. The upper condominium levels will be a combination of 1, 2 and 3-bedroom units.

The development will include enclosed parking for a total of 276 stalls for the three towers and 78 enclosed stalls for the townhouses and villas. There will be 130 surface stalls for visitors for a total of 484 parking stalls with a parking ratio of 2.77 stalls per unit, which Wagner noted is “pretty significant.” The previous site plan had 505 total parking stalls with a parking ratio of 1.77 stalls per unit.

“Staff has determined that the revised site plan for the Water’s Edge Condominiums is a better design with lower density that offers more detailed amenities and will fit with the character of the neighborhood,” Wagner wrote in a Plan Commission report.

“The less density can only be a better fit for the community,” Wagner said at the meeting.

Village President Jim Dobbs said at the meeting that this design is what he envisioned several years ago when the project was first pitched.

There were not any cost estimations given yet for the condos, Wager said, and the developer is to start working on estimations soon.