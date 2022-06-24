Plan B pill still legal in Wisconsin, "abortion pill" now illegal

According to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, the birth control "Plan B" pill, also known as the morning-after pill, is legal and remains available in Wisconsin. The so-called "abortion pill" is now illegal, following Friday's landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

While most forms of abortion remain legal before the fetus's volatility in neighboring Minnesota and Illinois, in Wisconsin a law from 1849 (which has been unenforceable since the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision) appears to now be in effect.

Under current interpretations of the law, birth control is still considered legal, but performing or receiving abortions in Wisconsin is a felony.

No law prohibits someone from going across state lines to obtain an abortion.

Lisa Boyce, a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, said in an email Friday: "The morning after pill is a birth control method that prevents pregnancy so that remains legal. The abortion pill is no longer legal to access here in Wisconsin — people will need to go outside of the state (to get it)."

Plan B

The Plan B pill is considered to prevent a pregnancy rather than end one, and thus is still considered legal in Wisconsin.

Different variations of the pill (scientifically known as levonorgestrel emergency contraceptives) have different names, but all serve practically the same purpose: to prevent a female from becoming pregnant the day after or within five days of having intercourse.

Brand names often available over the counter include "Plan B One-Step" and "Next Choice One Dose."

According to the Food and Drug Administration, "Plan B works like other birth control pills to prevent pregnancy. Plan B acts primarily by stopping the release of an egg from the ovary (ovulation). It may prevent the union of sperm and egg (fertilization). If fertilization does occur, Plan B may prevent a fertilized egg from attaching to the womb (implantation). If a fertilized egg is implanted prior to taking Plan B, Plan B will not work."

Plan B reduces the chance of a pregnancy occurring between 70% and 95%, with a lower likelihood of a pregnancy occurring the sooner after intercourse Plan B is taken.

'Abortion pill'

According to Planned Parenthood, there are two common names for what is usually referred to as "the abortion pill," which is actually two pills. They are mifepristone (a.k.a. Mifeprex) and misoprostol.

Mifeprex first became FDA approved in 2000.

Taking the pills usually ends a pregnancy within 70 days of gestation; i.e. after a woman has become pregnant and within 70 days of their last period.

For use, the FDA advises taking a 200-milligram Mifeprex pill and then, 24-48 hours later, taking 800 micrograms of misoprostol "buccally" — which means within the cheek pouch and allowing it to dissolve.

This method is considered more than 90% effective at ending pregnancies.

Then, 1-2 weeks later, those who have taken the doses should follow up with a health care provider.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat and professed Roman Catholic, has said he is looking to make it possible to get abortion pills through the U.S. Postal Service.

Lawrence Gostin, who runs the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health at Georgetown Law, said he has discussed a variety of options with administration officials but believes they are “gun shy” given the potential for legal challenges that could lead to more roadblocks from a Supreme Court dominated by conservatives.

Some of Gostin’s suggestions included having Medicaid cover the cost of traveling across state lines to end pregnancies, as well as expanding access to abortion medication that can be delivered by mail.

