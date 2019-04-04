RACINE — Pinwheels, 312 in number, will spin all month long on the Racine County Courthouse lawn Downtown.
Each pinwheel represents one of the 312 children who were victims of child abuse last year in Racine County. The pinwheels were planted by members of Guardians of the Children-Belle City at the beginning of April, commemorating National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The number of pinwheels has dropped over the last two years, from 390 in 2016, to 385 in 2017, and 312 last year.
Guardians of the Children is inviting the public to its third annual Wheels Against Child Abuse Classic Car and Bike Show fundraiser, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11 at the Route 20 restaurant, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
For more information go to bellecitygoc.com.
