Pinwheel Project to raise child abuse awareness; garden to be 'planted' next month

RACINE — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. In 2021, there were 222 confirmed cases of child abuse in Racine County.
At 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, the Guardians of the Children-Belle City chapter will plant a “Pinwheel Garden” on the Racine County Courthouse lawn. This garden will have 222 pinwheels in it: one for every confirmed case in Racine County last year.
The Pinwheel Project’s purpose is for the Racine community to come out and stand united against child abuse. This awareness event is the start of a monthlong campaign.
In addition to the Pinwheel Project garden, the chapter will be placing blue pinwheel sticker decals on storefront windows of downtown Racine businesses to raise child abuse awareness in the community. The hope is that the pinwheels will capture the attention of the public and make aware the reality of child abuse.
Guardians of the Children is nonprofit motorcycle organization that serves to benefit the communities they live in by educating the public and spreading awareness of the prevalence of child abuse in society.
