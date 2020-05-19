Pilot who died in Burlington plane crash was flight instructor; no cause released yet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BURLINGTON — The pilot who crashed a plane just east of the Burlington Municipal Airport Friday night has died, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne confirmed Tuesday.

The pilot — 80-year-old David Lee Schmutzler of Port Washington — succumbed Saturday to the injuries he sustained in the crash, Payne said.

Schmutzler was the president and owner of Jadair International in Port Washington, which specializes in water recycling and solids reclamation for the industrial and agricultural industry.

According to Federal Aviation Administration database records, Schmutzler was a single-engine flight instructor.

According to his obituary from Eernisse Funeral Homes and Cremation Service in Port Washington, Schmutzler is survived by his wife of 20 years, Barbara Bode, six children and eight grandchildren. A funeral date had not been set as of Tuesday.

The cause of the crash had not yet been determined as of Tuesday. The FAA has handed over the investigation into the crash to the National Transportation Safety Board. The Journal Times has reached out several times to the NTSB for an update on the crash, but the agency had not responded by Tuesday.

Crash details