 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Pilot suffers minor injuries after plane crash in Yorkville farm field

  • 0

YORKVILLE — A plane crashed Saturday afternoon in central Racine County.

Approximate location of June 18, 2022, Racine County plane crash

Approximate location of June 18, 2022, Racine County plane crash

According to Union Grove Yorkville Fire Department Chief Tim Allen, the pilot suffered minor injuries but did not need to be transported to the hospital. He said the plane crashed in a farm field north of 58th Road and east of 55th Drive, less than two miles west of Interstate 94, about a mile south of Spring Street (Highway C) and less than a mile north of Durand Avenue (Highway 11).

It has not yet been reported what caused the crash.

This story may be updated as more information is made available.

Watch Now: Man flies homemade plane over Pacific Ocean, and more of today's top videos

Watch a man fly a homemade dinghy plane over the Pacific Ocean, Ukraine's president appeared as a hologram at a tech conference in Paris, and more of today's top videos.

Must see! Man flies homemade dinghy plane over the South Pacific
World
AP

Must see! Man flies homemade dinghy plane over the South Pacific

  • 0

Would you hop in for a flight in this homemade flying machine? Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Ukraine's President Zelensky appears as hologram to appeal for tech firm help
World
AP

Ukraine's President Zelensky appears as hologram to appeal for tech firm help

  • 0

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky referenced "Star Wars" and World War II as he sought aid from big tech firms on Thursday, appearing as …

Los Angeles, Toronto, Mexico City named World Cup 2026 host cities
World
AP

Los Angeles, Toronto, Mexico City named World Cup 2026 host cities

  • 0

Los Angeles, Toronto and Mexico City have been named among the host cities for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, mar…

Man's three-year friendship with wild robin leads to other birds flocking to see him
World
AP

Man's three-year friendship with wild robin leads to other birds flocking to see him

  • 0

A man is now friends with a wild robin, and can even feed him by hand!

Ukrainians whose houses were destroyed find new homes in train cars
World
AP

Ukrainians whose houses were destroyed find new homes in train cars

  • Updated
  • 0

It may not be what they’re used to, but Ukrainians left homeless by war are finding shelter on trains. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Tourists flock to 780-foot glass bridge across canyon in country of Georgia
World
AP

Tourists flock to 780-foot glass bridge across canyon in country of Georgia

  • Updated
  • 0

A 780 foot glass bridge spanning the Dashbash Canyon has opened in Georgia. A diamond shaped café hangs in the middle of the construction, 650…

Sparks illuminate tornado in southern China
World
AP

Sparks illuminate tornado in southern China

  • 0

Sparks and balls of fire lit up a powerful tornado in the city of Guanhzhou in the Guangdong Province of China on June 16. The tornado lasted …

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: 'Due to call volume' Racine Police officers weren't able to respond to shots fired report for hours

UPDATE: 'Due to call volume' Racine Police officers weren't able to respond to shots fired report for hours

At about 12:10 a.m. Monday, Racine County dispatch received a call of shots having been fired on Racine’s south side. A home was hit, but the report of the home being hit didn't come in until the early morning, as the home had been empty at the time of the shooting. "Due to the call volume” in the morning, it wasn't until about noon that the home that was hit was able to be investigated; a Racine Police Department spokesperson said Monday afternoon. Police responded to the area twice, after the initial shots fired report and again about 12 hours later, the RPD said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden confident about future despite mounting political challenges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News