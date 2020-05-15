Pilot reportedly seriously injured in Burlington Plane crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BURLINGTON — A pilot sustained at least a head injury and had to be extricated from his plane after a crash early Friday night just east of Burlington Municipal Airport.

The crash was reported at about 6:15 p.m. and occurred in a wooded area east of Honey Creek and Bieneman Road and south of Spring Prairie Road. The crash site is also north of West Chestnut Street (old Highway 11/Highway JS).

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the plane possibly struck a bridge in the area.

Firefighters on scene reported via radio that the pilot, a man, was conscious and talking to rescuers. He had a visible head injury. He had been extricated by 6:50 p.m. radio reports indicated.

The pilot was being transported to Aurora Medical Center in Burlington and Flight for Life was also being summoned.

City of Burlington and Rochester firefighters were working at the scene.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.