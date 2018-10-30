SALEM LAKES — Authorities say the pilot of an ultralight seaplane that crashed into a Kenosha County lake swam to shore and hitched a ride home to Antioch, Illinois because he didn't think the crash was a big deal.
Sheriff's officials reported that a woman walking her dog saw the wreckage late Monday and called authorities. Fire and rescue units from Salem Lakes, Bristol and Somers, along with the county dive team, responded to Camp Lake, located in the southwest area of the Village of Salem Lakes, to look for a possible victim.
The crash was reported at 6:17 p.m. Monday, the Sheriff's Department reported.
After finding no one, Sheriff David Beth said authorities were able to contact the man several hours later after finding phone numbers in the plane. Beth says other than being cold and wet the man said he was not injured.
Investigation revealed that Donald Fechtner, 78, from Antioch, was piloting his ultralight/sea plane and attempted a ‘touch and go’ maneuver during which the plane lands on the water and then takes off again. Fechtner told investigators that the hull of the plane broke apart making the aircraft incapable of taking off again.
The Department of Natural Resources was contacted as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and both agencies were still investigating the incident as of Tuesday, sheriff's officials said.
The Sheriff’s Department is not recommending any criminal charges for Fechtner.
