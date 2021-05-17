Pilot hospitalized after plane crashes into building near Batten International Airport

RACINE — The pilot of a single-engine plane survived after crashing into a building near Batten International Airport, 3239 N. Green Bay Road, at about 8 p.m. Monday, the Racine Fire Department reported.
Few details have been released, but Racine Fire Battalion Chief Alex Felde told The Journal Times that:
- Only one person was in the plane; he suffered a "minor injury" and was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.
- A small fuel leak was "secured" by first responders.
- The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, and representatives from both agencies are expected to be at the scene of the crash Tuesday morning.
Photos posted on social media show that the plane crashed into an industrial/warehouse building at 1901 William St., which is less than 2,000 feet southeast of one of Batten's runways. That building previously housed Ad-Tech Medical Instrument, a manufacturer that has since moved its operations to Oak Creek. The photos show the plane upside down and in pieces near the building's entrance.
Felde said he doesn't think the Racine Fire Department has responded to a plane crash in at at least 15 years.
Out on The Town: Health Care Network Inc. fundraiser
Health Care Network, Inc. held its biennial fundraiser on Friday, June 16, at the EAA Chapter 838 Museum at Batten Field. Over 200 people attended to celebrate the organization’s mission of providing free health care to the low income, uninsured residents of Racine County.
The evening featured a wide variety of food from The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery and entertainment provided by Vintage Mix, a talented barbershop quartet of 16-year-old quadruplets from Brookfield. Guests had fun participating in raffles, a silent auction, trivia contest and operating flight simulators.
An astounding $51,000 was raised, all of which will be used to continue much needed medical, dental and social services for those in need in Racine County.