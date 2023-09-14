SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow’s 2023 Pike River Concert Series wraps up on Sept. 22 with a performance by KR Bluegrass.

This Friday night show was postponed in July due to severe weather and had to be rescheduled.

The show starts at 6 p.m. in the Hawthorn Hollow amphitheater, 880 Green Bay Road, with gates opening at 5 p.m.

The members of KR Bluegrass were regulars at weekly jams where friendships developed because of their mutual love of old time gospel and bluegrass music. KR Bluegrass’ music is influenced by the Stanley Brothers, Carter and Cox families and Ricky Skaggs.

Their style is described as "simple and true, with the close harmonies of Rose and Kathy and 'Earl Scrugg'-style banjo playing."

Admission is $10 at the gate (cash only). Food and beverages such as soda, wine and craft beer will be sold, as will produce from the Heritage Farmstead at Hawthorn Hollow (while supplies last). No carry-ins are allowed.

Proceeds from the concerts go to support Hawthorn Hollow, a nature preserve that is open to the public, free of charge. For more details, go to hawthornhollow.org.