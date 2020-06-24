Pike River Benefit concert series hosts 'social distancing edition'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — The Pike River Benefit Concert Series will continue with a "social distancing edition" from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road. Drake Peterson & Holt will perform gypsy jazz music.

Concerts will be on the new Ozanne Outpost property where there is plenty of space to spread out. There will be separate seating stations for each group.

The series will continue with these future performers:

July 10 — Ben Mulwana and his band

July 24 — Indigo Canyon

Aug. 7 — KR Bluegrass Band

Aug. 21 — Sweet Sheiks

Attendance is limited to 50 people and tickets cost $20. Tickets must be purchased in advance. People may bring their own food and drinks; some concessions will be available. To obtain tickets or for more information, call 262-552-8196.

