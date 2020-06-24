Pike River Benefit concert series hosts 'social distancing edition'
Pike River Benefit concert series hosts 'social distancing edition'

SOMERS — The Pike River Benefit Concert Series will continue with a "social distancing edition" from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road. Drake Peterson & Holt will perform gypsy jazz music.

Concerts will be on the new Ozanne Outpost property where there is plenty of space to spread out. There will be separate seating stations for each group.

The series will continue with these future performers:

  • July 10 — Ben Mulwana and his band
  • July 24 — Indigo Canyon
  • Aug. 7 — KR Bluegrass Band
  • Aug. 21 — Sweet Sheiks

Attendance is limited to 50 people and tickets cost $20. Tickets must be purchased in advance. People may bring their own food and drinks; some concessions will be available. To obtain tickets or for more information, call 262-552-8196.

