 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pig in the city: Stray pig found near Downtown Racine
0 comments
topical alert

Pig in the city: Stray pig found near Downtown Racine

{{featured_button_text}}
Wrinkles with ball

Wrinkles, a 3-year-old male pig, was found as a stray in the 900 block of Superior Street and taken to the Wisconsin Humane Society's Racine Campus.

 Submitted photo
Wrinkles' nose

Wrinkles, a 3-year-old male pig, was found as a stray in the 900 block of Superior Street and returned to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

RACINE — A pot-bellied pig was found on the loose near Downtown Racine, and the owner has been identified, according to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Wrinkles, the 3-year-old male pig, was found in the 900 block of Superior Street and returned to the Racine Campus of the WHS, 8900 16th St., Mount Pleasant.

Angela Speed, vice president of communications for the Wisconsin Humane Society, said the WHS is working with the owner on the next steps.

A scared pig encounters human love after 10 years in a dark stall.

“Our vet team is monitoring him (Wrinkles) closely to make sure that he’s healthy and eating well, and he’s getting a lot of TLC from our staff,” Speed said in a statement.

No further information on the Wrinkles situation is available at this time.

Wisconsin is one of only a handful of states in which there isn’t a ban on owning just about any animal as a pet, although some municipalities prohibit keeping pigs as pets.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccinating the world

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington Police: During argument, man ran over his coworker with a truck twice
Crime and Courts

Burlington Police: During argument, man ran over his coworker with a truck twice

An officer spoke with a witness who said the two men were arguing and pushing each other near the construction site of the new Karcher Middle School. When one man got into a truck, the other man threw a brick at the truck, according to the witness. Then, the man in the truck allegedly swerved toward the victim, striking him, and then backed up and drove over him a second time before leaving.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News