UNION GROVE — The annual “Picnic in Paris” is noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 29, on the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church grounds, 1501 172nd Ave. (on Highway D just north of Highway 142).

The free festival will include a car show from noon to 4 p.m.; silent auction items; live music from The Chevelles Band (1 to 4 p.m.) and The Hat Guys (6 to 9 p.m.), raffles, kids’ games, a white elephant and rummage sale area and a country store booth.

The festival features plenty of food options, too, including the festival’s specialty: schaum tortes.

There is free entry for the car show, and there are usually about 200 cars featured.

A Mass starts at 5 p.m.

All proceeds from the event go to support St. John the Baptist Church. More information on the festival can be found on the festival’s Facebook page.