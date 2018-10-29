CALEDONIA — A pickup truck headed to an auto auction was totaled, but the driver escaped unharmed after a fire that started under the vehicle's hood Monday morning.
The Caledonia Fire Department received the call at 9:17 a.m. of a possible vehicle fire at the intersection of Seven Mile and West River roads. Upon responding, firefighters found the engine compartment of an older-model GMC fully engulfed in flames, which were starting to extend into the passenger compartment.
The fire was doused within two about three minutes, said Caledonia Fire Battalion Chief Dale Roszina. The fire blew out at least one of the front tires, and the windshield was either blown out by the heat or shattered when the water hit the vehicle, he said.
Although the box of the vehicle was mostly intact, Roszina said the vehicle is considered a total loss.
