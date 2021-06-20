RACINE — It’s safe to assume most people are familiar with baseball, basketball and volleyball.
Now, when you hear “pickleball,” what comes to mind? Do you tilt your head sideways in complete confusion? Does the image of a salty, sour-tasting cucumber spring to mind?
If so, you are behind the curve as pickleball, a growing sport that has swept through the world and is taking hold in Wisconsin.
In Milwaukee and Racine counties, pickleball courts have popped up over the past few years. Mount Pleasant and Caledonia are considering opening outdoor pickleball courts in their villages.
The sport is a paddleball game that combines elements of tennis, badminton and pingpong. It can be played both indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net. The sport is played in doubles or singles and involves a plastic, perforated ball.
Angie Palacios hits the pickleball over the net as Mark Karaszewski awaits the return.
Landon Locke, left, puts a tennis ball into his pocket as his nanny Kaitlyn Burns walks to the center of her side of the court Wednesday morni…
Love of the game
Racine County has a group of players, young and old, devoted to pickleball.
Residents were introduced to this sport in different ways, and have been playing from anywhere from two to 20 years.
Mark Karaszewski said he started playing the sport five years ago when his friends suggested it on a rainy day in Florida, and since then he’s brought his game to Racine.
“I’m a people person and there’s a lot of socialization involved with pickleball,” Karaszewski said. “And that makes it fun for me, you can be as physical or as lackadaisical as you want.”
Kathryn Berkeley, said she has been athletic all her life, playing softball, tennis and golf, but wasn’t introduced to pickleball until her kids started playing it in high school 20 years ago. Since then, it’s been on her radar.
“You can be good without moving much,” Berkeley said. “If you got the shots, you got it. All you need is patience.”
Racine County currently has five different locations where residents can play the riveting sport. These include indoor community centers at Cesar Chavez, Humble Park, King and Tyler-Domer.
With indoor pickleball locations currently closed, enthusiasts play at the only local outdoor court at Solbraa Park. Players flow in from early in the morning to early in the evening, with some players coming twice a day.
This sport is not only for the summer, but throughout the year, with some players taking it to the extreme and playing outdoors in the winter.
“Me and three other people shoveled off the (Solbraa Park) courts in the winter to play every other day,” said Tony Carbajal.
Angie Palacios, a Racine resident and former treasurer of the Racine Area Pickleball Club, has been playing for nearly 11 years after retiring in 2010.
“For me, I enjoy trying to figure out a strategy on how to maybe serve the ball differently that somebody won’t expect, how to do a dink shot or get a corner shot,” said Palacios. “You’re always trying to improve your game.”
One misconception that players said they wanted to address is that pickleball is not just an “old people’s sport.” Zane Navratil, a local man still in his 20s, is ranked No. 2 in the world in the sport.
Mark Karaszewski hits the ball over the net as Angie Palacios stands by his side, ready for her turn to shoot the ball over. Palacios and Kara…
Palacios said three young men approached her and told her that they’ve picked up tricks from how she shot or served the ball.
“It means that I did something that was good, they liked it, and I’m learning how to play,” she said.
Her son Carey Palacios, 47, picked up the game after watching his parents play and jokingly asked if they broke a sweat.
“Then he started playing, and he not only got a good workout, but he used this as his exercise weight loss program to get him started,” Angie said.
“As I’m getting older, I don’t move as well as some of the younger people do,” Angie said. “So, I can’t get those shots as good, I know that, but at least I try. It’s fun for me.”
Pickleball exhibition in Wind Point
The Racine Area Pickleball Club hosted an exhibition match between nationally ranked and former champion Laura Fenton Kovanda of Surprise, Ariz., Retired Kenosha Sheriff Larry Apker, Peggy Burch-Schuebel of Racine, and Denis Navratil at the Village Green courts in Wind Point. Fenton Kovanda is leading a clinic at 4 p.m. Thursday as well.