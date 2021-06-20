Origins of pickleball

Pickleball was invented in 1965 in Bainbridge Island, Washington, on the whim by three men — Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum.

On a summer day, Pritchard and Bell struggled to find badminton equipment at Pritchard’s home to play on his court. To their luck, they improvised by playing with two ping-pong paddles and a perforated plastic ball, according to the USA Pickleball Association (USA Pickleball).

A weekend later, McCallum accompanied the two men and from there, they created a list of rules that took influence from badminton.

By 2021, the sport has been internationally recognized and has acquired over 40,000 members alone through USA Pickleball.

The sport combines the components of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, where players use a paddle twice the size of a ping-pong paddle, a similar size court to a badminton court, a net slightly lower than a tennis net.

The origins of pickleball’s name differ slightly depending on who you ask.

On one account, Pritchard’s wife, Joan, called the game pickleball because “the combination of different sports reminded me of the pickle boat in crew where oarsmen were chosen from the leftovers of other boats,” according to the USA Pickleball website.

However, to McCallum’s account, pickleball was named after Pritchard’s dog Pickles, a cocker spaniel the family acquired around two years after the game was created.

Regardless, pickleball has stuck with a comical name for decades.