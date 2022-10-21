Pickleball courts open at Pritchard Park, dedicated to Zane Navratil, the world's No. 1 player and a Racine native

RACINE — Oct. 19, 2022, was a new holiday in Racine County.

It’s Zane Navratil Day, as declared by County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. Navratil not only got his own holiday, but he also had new pickleball courts at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St., Racine, dedicated to him, with a monumentous plaque and all.

Navratil is a 2014 graduate of The Prairie School and this year became the No. 1-ranked pickleball player in the world by Pickleball Global.

Racine County held a grand opening ceremony for these new courts on Wednesday. The event included a grand opening dedication followed by a ceremonial first serve by Zane’s mother, Dimple Navratil, and a ceremonial return by Delagrave.

Zane could not be present at the dedication due to having a tournament in Houston, but he prerecorded a message for the attendees of Wednesday’s event that Dimple played on her cellphone over a microphone.

He said it’s an honor and “kind of crazy” to have the “awesome” pickleball facility dedicated to him.

What a pickle Pickleball is believed to be the fastest-growing sport in America. The Sports & Fitness Industry Association reported this year that there are 4.8 million "picklers" in the country. The New York Times reported that pickleball's popularity "grew nearly 40 percent between 2019 and 2021, making it America’s fastest-growing sport."

“Thank you, obviously, to the people over at the city who think highly enough of me to want to do this,” Zane said. “A big thank you to the people who were very, very welcoming to me playing pickleball at the very beginning.”

‘A really nice kid’

Pickleball is a paddleball game that combines elements of tennis, badminton and pingpong. It can be played both indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net. It’s played in doubles or singles and involves a plastic, perforated ball.

Pickleball courts opened in Burlington a year ago.

“Parks is part of county government. And it’s important for me that our citizens and our taxpayers who pay (for) these parks, get parks that they can go and enjoy and have amenities,” Delagrave said. “We always, at least in the last few years, have had a vibrant pickleball community. So it’s really been my honor to make this available in county parks on the west end and the east end.”

Delagrave said Racine’s strong, rich history for pickleball comes from Zane.

Zane’s first pickleball experience was in 2013 and he later joined the Racine Area Pickleball Club.

Delagrave said he personally loves pickleball as well but is only “an average player at best.”

“I can’t think of a better ambassador to grow the sport than Zane and his family,” Delagrave said.

Dimple said the event was “such a great honor.” She thanked the community for supporting Zane.

“We are blessed to have a kid like Zane, who is just an amazing person,” Dimple said. “He’s a good sportsman, but he’s humble and a really, really nice kid.”

“It’s just really awesome to see how far pickleball has come in the almost 10 years that I’ve been playing,” Zane said. “Hopefully this can continue to grow pickleball in Racine.”