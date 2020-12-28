Pick 'n Save to offer COVID vaccinations, when available, at 4 locations in Racine, Kenosha counties

Most Americans are expected to be able to get the vaccine without a direct charge, according to Wisconsin health leaders, since the federal government is purchasing hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccine and insurance will likely cover the administration fee.

No set start date

It remains unclear when this may begin, however, as Wisconsin and most, if not all, states remain in the first phase of vaccinations, with vaccines primarily being available to frontline health care workers and those living in long-term skilled nursing facilities.

According to a news release, Kroger Health “Kroger Health has facilitated more than 250,000 COVID-19 tests since April and in October launched rapid antibody tests to help inform patients if they may have been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.”