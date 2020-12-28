Pick 'n Save to offer COVID vaccinations, when available, at 4 locations in Racine, Kenosha counties

RACINE COUNTY — All Pick ‘n Save pharmacies are expected to be part of the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations, according to Kroger Health, Pick n’ Save’s parent company.
“Once the authorized vaccines become more widely available,” James Hyland, vice president of communications/public affairs with the Roundy’s division of Kroger Co., said in an email, “all Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market pharmacy locations in Wisconsin” are expected to take part in vaccinating their communities.
This is possible through a partnership with federal and state health departments, Hyland said.
Pick ‘n Save locations with a pharmacy in Racine and Kenosha counties include:
- 2820 S. Green Bay Road, Racine
- 1008 Milwaukee Ave.,
- Burlington
- 2811 18th St., Kenosha
- 5710 75th St., Kenosha
To find other nearby Kroger locations, go to kroger.com/stores.
As part of this effort, Kroger announced it is planning to hire more than 1,000 health care personnel, including pharmacy technicians, “to support operations and the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.” Job postings can be found at Jobs.Kroger.com.
Most Americans are expected to be able to get the vaccine without a direct charge, according to Wisconsin health leaders, since the federal government is purchasing hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccine and insurance will likely cover the administration fee.
No set start date
It remains unclear when this may begin, however, as Wisconsin and most, if not all, states remain in the first phase of vaccinations, with vaccines primarily being available to frontline health care workers and those living in long-term skilled nursing facilities.
According to a news release, Kroger Health “Kroger Health has facilitated more than 250,000 COVID-19 tests since April and in October launched rapid antibody tests to help inform patients if they may have been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.”
Influenza vaccines, especially emphasized by public health leaders amid the coronavirus pandemic in order to conserve health care resources and to prevent people from thinking they have COVID when they actually have the flu, are still being offered at Pick ‘n Save pharmacies. To schedule an appointment, go to picknsave.com/d/flu.
“Kroger Health is a COVID-19 response leader that has provided our patients, associates and other businesses with diagnostic testing tools and supporting resources since the onset of this public health crisis,” Kroger Health President Colleen Lindholz said in a statement last week. “Kroger Health’s experienced health care providers remain committed to helping our patients and associates live healthier lives. The size and scale of our health care operation provides us with the unique ability to efficiently facilitate COVID-19 testing and immunize a large portion of the U.S. population, once the authorized vaccines become more widely available.”
Dr. Marc Watkins, Kroger Health’s chief medical officer, added: “Kroger Health is prepared and ready to play an active role in helping distribute the vaccine in collaboration with public health officials and community partners...
“We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, and we’ll do all we can to ensure they have access as soon as it’s available.”