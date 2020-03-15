Pick 'n Save joins Walmart in reducing store hours

MOUNT PLEASANT — Walmart Supercenter, 3049 S. Oakes Road, is normally open 24 hours a day. But, for the time being, it will be closed from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m., starting on Sunday.

Pick 'n Save will be limiting its hours as well, per the order of its parent company, Kroger Co.

All Pick 'n Save locations will be closing at 10 p.m. Some locations already closed at that time, but many typically stayed open until 11 p.m. The opening time of 6 a.m. remains unchanged.

In a post on the company's website, the reasoning for the early close is so that staff can "focus on cleaning and replenishment."

Many Woodman's Markets, which has locations across the Midwest including in Kenosha and Oak Creek, are operating on limited hours as well.

This is all a reaction to COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that international governments are trying to halt. Thirty-three people have been confirmed to have been diagnosed with the virus so far in Wisconsin, as of 2:40 p.m. Sunday. One person has recovered. Only one case has been confirmed in Racine County.

Stores nationwide have been running out of certain household products, primarily toilet paper, and these nightly closures give them time to restock and take inventory, as well as to clean.

