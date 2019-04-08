KENOSHA — A suspected OWI crash Friday night in western Kenosha County devastated a family with a long history in the medical profession in Kenosha, claiming the life of two brothers — one a physician the other a dentist — along with one of their wives.
The crash on Highway 50 in Bristol was reported at about 6:45 p.m. Friday, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.
Dr. Vincent Corradino Rizzo, 76, and his wife, Mary Catherine Rizzo, 74, were transported to nearby hospitals, where they were pronounced dead. Dr. Michael James Rizzo, 67, Vincent’s brother, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A third brother, 72-year-old Gerald Rizzo, who was driving the vehicle — a Jeep Grand Cherokee — sustained serious injuries but was considered in stable condition as of Monday morning.
Vincent Rizzo, 76, was a dentist who served with the U.S. Army in 1969 and 1970. Mary Rizzo was a Kenosha St. Joseph High School graduate and a registered nurse who worked with her husband at their dental office for 16 years. They had four children and four grandchildren, with another two grandchildren on the way, according to their obituaries.
Vincent and Mary celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2018.
Michael Rizzo had been a family practitioner at Kenosha’s Aurora Medical Center for more than 20 years.
All three victims were members of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th St., Kenosha.
“Earlier today I spoke to one of the family members and I could tell this is a heavy burden on the entire family,” Kenosha Sheriff David Beth said at a Monday press conference.
The crash and the suspect
According to the Sheriff’s Department, Timothy G. Vandervere, 40, of Beach Park, Ill., was reportedly observed “driving erratically and at a very high rate of speed” before his GMC pickup truck crashed into the rear of the Rizzos’ Cherokee in the 21600 block of Highway 50, also known as 75th Street.
The crash site is less than a mile east of the Village of Paddock Lake.
Both vehicles were reportedly traveling east on Highway 50 at the time of the crash, both ran off the road, and Gerald Rizzo — the only survivor in the Grand Cherokee — had to be extricated from the vehicle.
Vandervere was released from Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa on Monday afternoon and has been taken to Kenosha County Jail, sheriff's officials said.
The Sheriff’s Department said that Vandervere is expected to be charged with three counts of reckless homicide, three counts of knowingly operating after revocation causing death, one count of reckless injury and one count of knowingly operating a motor vehicle causing great bodily harm — all of which are felonies — as well as a first offense for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
An initial appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday at Kenosha Intake Court, 927 54th St.
According to the Sheriff's Department, Vandervere had a prior OWI arrest in 2005. Vandervere’s Wisconsin driver’s license was revoked, although he still has a valid Illinois license, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The Kenosha News reported that Vandervere also has 31 traffic violations since 1995, including ones for reckless driving and speeding, according to Illinois court records. The Kenosha News also found that Vandervere has past charges for battery, mob action and disorderly conduct.
Funeral plans
A visitation for Michael Rizzo is scheduled to be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Proko Funeral Home, 5111 60th St., Kenosha.
A shared visitation for Vincent and Mary Rizzo is scheduled from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Proko.
A prayer service for all three Rizzos is scheduled to be held at 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with a Mass to follow at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. They will be entombed in All Saints Mausoleum, 3300 Springbrook Road, Pleasant Prairie.
Donations in their honor are requested to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.