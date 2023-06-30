BURLINGTON — Dick Duerr could work with his hands, so he thought about becoming an engineer.

In college, however, his attention shifted to an emerging field in health care — physical therapy.

Duerr became the first physical therapist in Burlington, and he spent 50 years using his hands to help patients repair their bodies after injury, illness or surgery.

Sally Bartelson of Burlington recalls Duerr making house calls for several weeks to guide her husband, Tom, through his recuperation from double knee replacement surgery.

Gently and patiently, Duerr worked with her husband so he could regain full use of both knees without having to walk with a cane.

Bartelson said she was impressed that Duerr combined a quiet and calm demeanor with an aggressive and regimented therapeutic workout.

"He was an old-fashioned therapist," she said. "He was one of a kind."

Duerr died June 9 at age 95 surrounded by family in the Summit Avenue home that he built about 60 years ago.

Born in Milwaukee just before the Great Depression, Richard Duerr Jr. served in the U.S. Army and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

He was skilled at masonry and electronics, and he intended to pursue a career in engineering. But when he struggled with math as part of the engineering curriculum, he had a change of heart.

After reading an article on campus about physical therapy, he decided to give it a try.

"He said it was just a whim," recalled his daughter, Sandy Schmaling.

Physical therapy at the time was an emerging field of medicine, coming on the heels of a nationwide polio epidemic that had left many people physically challenged and depleted.

Duerr graduated from UW-Madison with a master's degree in 1952, and he was soon working at hospitals in Waukesha and Milwaukee.

He married Delores Zagrodnik in 1951. The couple enjoyed 57 years together before her death in 2009.

Duerr moved his family to Burlington in 1958 and set up the community's first physical therapy practice. For the next 50 years, he served patients in his own practice and at Burlington Memorial Hospital and elsewhere.

Lori Traber, a longtime nurse at Burlington Memorial, said she watched Duerr care for patients who were recovering from accidents, strokes, surgeries and other ailments.

Having never worked with a physical therapist before, Traber recalled seeing Duerr train patients to exert themselves physically while also motivating them to stay committed to their recovery. She called him a pioneer in the field of physical therapy.

"It wasn't just a job for Dick," she said. "This was his life."

Duerr built a house on Summit Avenue where he and Delores raised four daughters — Sandy, Gail, Denise and Leslie.

Sandy Schmaling said her father was so dedicated to his profession that he never missed a day of work, even after suffering an injury while playing basketball. Sandy accompanied her father to work one day, and she was so inspired, she became a nurse.

"Working with his patients, he really, really enjoyed it," she said.

As a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Duerr in his later years volunteered to help serve hot lunches to students at both St. Mary and the affiliated St. Charles Catholic schools.

Barb Richter, who supervised the school lunches, said Duerr showed up to volunteer once a week — more often than most volunteers.

Richter described Duerr as "a kind, hearty soul" who dedicated himself to work, family and anything else that became part of his life.

"He was one of the good ones," she said. "He took care of people."

