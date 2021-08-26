Phone app with real-time locations of Racine's buses to launch before end of 2021

The contract to develop the phone application has been won by Connexionz. The California-based company, founded 25 years ago, has already developed an app dubbed BusFinder. According to the tech company, “the system seamlessly integrates directly with Google Transit and Apple Maps.”

A similar phone application for Racine’s bus system, launched in 2016, can no longer be found on the iPhone App Store.

“Our technology will track the entire fleet and allow them to receive real time information to both manage their system and to allow passengers to plan their journeys to the minute,” reads a statement from Brian Garrett, Connexionz sales director. “Over time, the data collected will allow existing routes to be optimized and new services to be planned. The analytical data supplied is used for National Transit Database reporting which ultimately means more funding for the City of Racine Transit system.”

Willie McDonald, RYDE general manager, added that he expects the system to “go live later this year.”