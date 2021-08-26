 Skip to main content
Phone app with real-time locations of Racine's buses to launch before end of 2021
RYDE MASS TRANSIT

Phone app with real-time locations of Racine's buses to launch before end of 2021

RYDE bus

A diesel-powered RYDE bus is pictured here in Racine in February 2021. Falling out of vogue, Racine is slowly moving toward electric buses, with the first such nine leased vehicles expected to be on Racine's streets in November 2021.

 DEE HÖLZEL,

RACINE — Local bus riders will soon be able to get real-time bus locations in the palms of their hands.

A new phone app, expected to carry up-to-the-minute locations of each RYDE bus system vehicle actively on a route, is in development. Information gathered by the app is expected to help the city optimize bus routes.

Trendsetting

The city’s public transit system, which serves much of Racine County east of Interstate 94, has been rapidly trying to modernize.

Trevor Jung

Jung

Racine is expected to be Wisconsin’s leader in electric buses after nine new buses arrive this fall. The city’s goal is to have a fully electric fleet of about 30 buses by 2030. Trevor Jung, a 25-year-old with a passion for public transportation, was earlier this month hired as the city’s new transit manager.

Details

The contract to develop the phone application has been won by Connexionz. The California-based company, founded 25 years ago, has already developed an app dubbed BusFinder. According to the tech company, “the system seamlessly integrates directly with Google Transit and Apple Maps.”

A similar phone application for Racine’s bus system, launched in 2016, can no longer be found on the iPhone App Store.

Video courtesy of Proterra

“Our technology will track the entire fleet and allow them to receive real time information to both manage their system and to allow passengers to plan their journeys to the minute,” reads a statement from Brian Garrett, Connexionz sales director. “Over time, the data collected will allow existing routes to be optimized and new services to be planned. The analytical data supplied is used for National Transit Database reporting which ultimately means more funding for the City of Racine Transit system.”

Willie McDonald, manager, Belle Urban System

McDonald

Willie McDonald, RYDE general manager, added that he expects the system to “go live later this year.”

Michael Maierle

Maierle

“We’re well into working out the details of the installing the system,” Michael Maierle, the city’s soon-to-retire transit and parking manager, said in an email. “The bottom line is that the new system will put current — real time — bus location information into people’s hands, so they can travel much more efficiently and shorten their wait times.”

