Pets find homes during pandemic

She has six children; their ages range from 18 to 33. Two are home from college and two others live there permanently.

The timing was right with everybody home right now, Zelko said. “It was a really good time because I knew we had a lot of extra hands on board for the potty training, obedience training, exercise and that kind of thing,” Zelko said. “It kind of just brought some joy right now at a time where nothing much is going on.”

Zelko likes the companionship most of owning animals. The dogs are considered part of the family; they go places with the family and sleep with someone every night, even if that may be in a hotel.

“It’s a lot of laughter, a lot of fun,” she said.

Her daughter Allie, a senior at Case High School, works at For Pets’ Sake Vet Clinic in Sturtevant, which is nice because the family visits there often, Zelko said. Allie is planning on studying veterinary medicine.

Zelko firmly believes in adoption.

“These dogs all need homes. Good homes. Not just people who are home right now and have the time right now, but lifelong homes,” she said.

An imperfect furry family