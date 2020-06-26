Petition to change Horlick mascot garners more than 2K signatures

RACINE — A change.org petition drive spearheaded by two Horlick High School alumni to change Horlick’s Confederate soldier-styled character “Rebby” or “Rebel Yeller” mascot, as well as the school’s 71-year-old Rebels nickname as of Thursday morning had 2,025 votes toward its 2,500-signature goal.
The petition was created and posted on June 8.
Creators of the “Change racist Horlick High School mascot” petition are Shannon Campion, a Horlick Class of 2017 alumna and psychology major at UW-Madison, and psychology major Imad Qawi, a Class of 2018 Horlick alumnus who is currently in the process of transferring from Gateway Technical College to UW-Parkside.
“For many years people have been looking to get away from the Confederate flag and imagery at the school,” Campion said. “I was very inspired by the protests and the Black Lives Matter movement right now. Everyone I talked to, who was still a student or who was a student at one point, wanted to see it gone, so I decided to create the petition.”
Unified responds
“Horlick administration has worked with the students over the past few years to respond to concerns about the Rebel mascot/imagery,” said Stacy Tapp, RUSD chief of communications and community engagement, in an email. “Working together, the students decided to remove the imagery of Rebby or the Rebel Yeller, but to maintain the name Rebels. Rebby, or the Rebel Yeller was named after 1940’s football and basketball coach Russ Rebholz.
“The mascot is no longer visible in the school and has not been used for the past two years. As always, we are open to further dialog with our Horlick students and families to ensure that all imagery or nicknames associated with our school are ones of which we can all be proud.”
Among recent changes at Horlick, the school’s controversial Rebel Yeller mascot character on the Class of 1991’s engraved school sign marker on the front lawn of the school, 2119 Rapids Dr., was overlaid with a Rebels school logo sticker.
“The Rebel has not been removed from the sign yet, simply covered up,” Tapp said. “We are working on a plan to address this more permanently down the road.”
How it started
An online post by Campion about her concerns regarding Horlick’s mascot and nickname caught Qawi’s attention and led to their eventual collaboration on creating a change.org petition.
“She posted on social media … and I was very interested when I saw her post,” he said. “I admired the initiative she took. I think a lot of us know about the mascot, but she took the initiative to want to make a petition. It was hard for me to stand by and do nothing. I wanted to be a part of it. Shannon is a good leader when it comes to this. I was ready to help Shannon in any way that I can.”
Online petition resonates
Both organizers are gratified with the response to their online petition efforts.
“It’s exciting to see so much support within the community,” Campion said. “It feels good to see our community coming together to support, especially, the Black students at Horlick.”
Added Qawi, “I’m really happy that so many people signed the petition because … I expected maybe a few hundred would sign it … I’m happy and proud so many people are supporting this petition.”
Qawi credited the heartening support for the change.org petition drive to the groundwork laid by multiple past attempts to change the Confederate imagery at Horlick, including flags and mascots, that eventually were overlaid on Horlick’s longtime Rebels moniker, with some attempts at change dating as far back at the 1970-71 school year.
“This certain topic has always been talked, especially within Horlick,” he noted. “There’s been people before me who’ve brought up this topic before and I feel that this is building on past efforts to get this idea, this agenda, pushed. This is building on what other people did, continuing the conversation. That’s at least what I want to achieve — to continue the conversation that type of solution is made and that the efforts of the people that came before us are honored.”
Board has not received petition
RUSD Board of Education President Brian O’Connell, District 7 representative, said the board had yet to receive a copy of the petition.
“I really don’t have anything to add because the petition has not come to the board yet, not come to the administration yet, and we were unaware it was being circulated,” he said. “So at this point, let the process run its course. We’ll take the petition, we’ll consider it and we will see what we do from there … I look forward to getting the petition.”
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
2019 Horlick High School Graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
2019 Horlick High School Graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Smiling into summer
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Horlick graduation
Top of the class
VIDEO: Horlick graduates turn their tassels
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.