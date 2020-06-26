Petition to change Horlick mascot garners more than 2K signatures

“The mascot is no longer visible in the school and has not been used for the past two years. As always, we are open to further dialog with our Horlick students and families to ensure that all imagery or nicknames associated with our school are ones of which we can all be proud.”

Among recent changes at Horlick, the school’s controversial Rebel Yeller mascot character on the Class of 1991’s engraved school sign marker on the front lawn of the school, 2119 Rapids Dr., was overlaid with a Rebels school logo sticker.

“The Rebel has not been removed from the sign yet, simply covered up,” Tapp said. “We are working on a plan to address this more permanently down the road.”

How it started

An online post by Campion about her concerns regarding Horlick’s mascot and nickname caught Qawi’s attention and led to their eventual collaboration on creating a change.org petition.