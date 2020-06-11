Petition granted for Town of Waterford incorporation into Tichigan, what's next?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERFORD — A petition from the Town of Waterford that was filed in January in the Racine County Circuit Court has finally been answered: it was granted.

The Town of Waterford wants to incorporate the entire area that now makes up the Town as the Village of Tichigan. This would give the municipality more local control over lawmaking and preventing annexation from neighboring communities.

After a hearing, the court recorded Monday that the petition meets the signature requirements specified in Wisconsin Statutes.

The petition also meets the minimum requirements for an isolated village and metropolitan village, according to the Wisconsin Circuit Court Access.

However, the Town can’t be incorporated quite yet as there are still more steps left to the process. The petition will now go to the Incorporation Review Board. Upon receipt of the petition and the $25,000 incorporation review fee, the IRB will make a decision: dismiss the petition, grant the petition or dismiss the petition with a recommendation that a new petition be submitted to include more or less territory.