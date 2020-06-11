Petition granted for Town of Waterford incorporation into Tichigan, what's next?

WATERFORD — A petition from the Town of Waterford that was filed in January in the Racine County Circuit Court has finally been answered: it was granted.
The Town of Waterford wants to incorporate the entire area that now makes up the Town as the Village of Tichigan. This would give the municipality more local control over lawmaking and preventing annexation from neighboring communities.
After a hearing, the court recorded Monday that the petition meets the signature requirements specified in Wisconsin Statutes.
The petition also meets the minimum requirements for an isolated village and metropolitan village, according to the Wisconsin Circuit Court Access.
However, the Town can’t be incorporated quite yet as there are still more steps left to the process. The petition will now go to the Incorporation Review Board. Upon receipt of the petition and the $25,000 incorporation review fee, the IRB will make a decision: dismiss the petition, grant the petition or dismiss the petition with a recommendation that a new petition be submitted to include more or less territory.
The IRB will submit its answer to the court. After that, the court would either dismiss the petition or grant it and if it is granted, order an incorporation referendum in which residents would vote on whether to incorporate.
More hurdles ahead
Town Chairman Tom Hincz went to the hearing. He said that the petition being granted was “just one of the steps.”
“It’s not a major hurdle, the major hurdle is getting through the state board,” he said.
Hincz didn’t know when the end of this process would be, but hopes it’s before the end of his lifetime. He said he’s noticed that a good portion of the population supports incorporation.
“We’re much, much, larger than the village in terms of area, we have a larger population and we have significant abilities and areas that we can expand,” Hincz said.
The Village of Waterford’s Motion to Dismiss was also denied by the court.
Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said officials didn’t receive a notice of the hearing in a timely manner. The delivery attempt was made on a Sunday when the Village offices were closed.
The motion to dismiss the case was related to the timeliness of the delivery, Jackson said. But the statutes say it’s only required that the notice be sent and not delivered in a timely manner.
“It’s unfortunate that every other municipality received their notice but we did not,” Jackson said.
Village talks
Hincz still wants to have a discussion with the Village to attempt to circumvent the lengthy process because a conversation has still not occurred.
Village officials say they have reached out to the town several times to ask for such a meeting to no avail, while town officials have said the same thing about the village.
Jackson said the Village is looking into a boundary agreement with the neighboring municipalities. Village officials just want to know the Town’s position on incorporation so they can evaluate it.
The Village’s master plan document on this topic says the village and town should work collaboratively to establish an agreement on terms mutually satisfactory for both parties. Jackson is hoping this agreement happens.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.