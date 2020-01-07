Petition could make it more difficult for a new Culver's at highway 31/38 intersection

CALEDONIA — It just became more challenging for a gas station and Culver’s fast-food restaurant to be built at the northeast corner of highways 31 and 38.
Neighbors of the property have successfully submitted a rezoning protest petition, which was validated by the Caledonia Planning Commission on Monday night. That petition means that the Caledonia Village Board now needs a supermajority instead of a simple majority to approve the rezoning of two properties eyed for the development at the busy intersection.
To rezone both parcels, the Village Board will need six of seven votes in favor of the change, instead of the normal four of seven.
Marc Silverman, who lives just north of the property, organized the petition. His main concern is that allowing the construction would further decimate wildlife areas in Racine County.
The area that could become a Culver’s is filled with trees and wildlife, as well as an abandoned home. Silverman says that raccoons and deer often wander through his backyard, which was one of the main reasons he moved there.
“I didn’t move to Caledonia to be a suburb of Milwaukee … I wanted to enjoy the forest,” he said. “We’re trying to protect our property, our property values and the environment.”
Despite the pushback, the group looking to build the Culver’s — the Haman brothers, who already own the parcels at the northeast corner of 31/38 and also own two other Culver’s in Racine County — are pushing forward.
“This is the process of development,” Pete Haman said Tuesday. “There’s many things to work through.”
Last month, the Mount Pleasant Plan Commission approved rezoning for a sliver of the property. The proposed businesses would straddle the Mount Pleasant-Caledonia border, with the majority of it in Caledonia.
The petition
Silverman said that more than 200 people have signed a pair of online petitions opposing the rezoning, but acknowledged those online petitions don’t have any legal teeth.
“They show the level of interest in the community in opposition to this,” he said.
However, under local law, people who own property that abuts land that might be rezoned are allowed to create a rezoning protest petition.
To do that, Silverman needed to collect signatures from people who own property that directly touches the property up for rezoning. If the combined property line of the people who signed the petition equals 20% or more of the total circumference of the land that might be rezoned, then the petition can be considered to be “validated,” Caledonia Development Director Peter Wagner explained during Monday’s meeting.
Once a validated rezoning protest petition is brought to the Village Board, then a supermajority of votes by the elected officials is needed to rezone.
There are two plots that the Haman brothers want to rezone. One of the plots, smaller than a half-acre, is unaffected by Silverman’s petition. The other, comprising about 6 acres, is affected.
Six out of 12 property owners, including Silverman, signed on. And their properties comprise more than 60% of the 6-acre plot’s circumference.
Nine signatures were actually collected by Silverman, but three of their properties didn’t share a property line with the parcels in question.
For the petition to take effect before the Village Board’s planned vote on Jan. 20, Silverman needs to get an affidavit from the state, swearing that he was the one who collected the signatures. It’s a step he initially missed but the village is allowing him to complete after the fact with a deadline of Jan. 16.
Protecting resources
Although the two plots that could hold the Culver’s are next to what has been designated as a “primary environmental corridor” by the 2035 land use plan adopted by the county and by Caledonia, the plots in question aren’t technically part of the corridor.
The wildlife on Silverman’s property feed into the woodlands that cover the land that someday could hold the Culver’s, and those trees feed into the environmental corridor.
Silverman said this land needs to be protected, especially when there’s other undeveloped land farther west that isn’t right next to the Root River’s sprawling ecosystem.
“Our most precious resource are these environmental corridors,” he said. “You’re not supposed to compromise these areas.”
Tom Isaacson, another Caledonia resident, agreed with Silverman and shared his concerns with Caledonia’s Planning Commission Monday.
“I got nothing against Culver’s themselves. I like Culver’s,” he said, “but I just don’t see a need for it there.”
In promotion of his online petitions, Silverman wrote: “It’s understandable and prudent to make efforts to address the needs of a growing population, but to do so at the expense of our own most valuable natural assets is just reckless.”
