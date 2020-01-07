Petition could make it more difficult for a new Culver's at highway 31/38 intersection

CALEDONIA — It just became more challenging for a gas station and Culver’s fast-food restaurant to be built at the northeast corner of highways 31 and 38.

Neighbors of the property have successfully submitted a rezoning protest petition, which was validated by the Caledonia Planning Commission on Monday night. That petition means that the Caledonia Village Board now needs a supermajority instead of a simple majority to approve the rezoning of two properties eyed for the development at the busy intersection.

To rezone both parcels, the Village Board will need six of seven votes in favor of the change, instead of the normal four of seven.

Marc Silverman, who lives just north of the property, organized the petition. His main concern is that allowing the construction would further decimate wildlife areas in Racine County.

The area that could become a Culver’s is filled with trees and wildlife, as well as an abandoned home. Silverman says that raccoons and deer often wander through his backyard, which was one of the main reasons he moved there.

“I didn’t move to Caledonia to be a suburb of Milwaukee … I wanted to enjoy the forest,” he said. “We’re trying to protect our property, our property values and the environment.”