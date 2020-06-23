Petition circulates to change Horlick's rebel mascot

A mural, that was believed to have been up since the 1980s, that looked only somewhat like a Confederate flag, along with images of the “Rebel Yeller” mascot were replaced.

In comments on the petition one person wrote, “Class of 1968. The mascot was an insult, and embarrassment to me then. I can’t believe it was never changed in all these years.”

Another person wrote, “I went to Horlick and never thought of the meaning behind our mascot but it is messed up.”

Both Qawi and Campion thought the current students should be asked what the new mascot name should be and they should vote.

Qawi said of changing the mascot name: “It’s a small thing that could have a large impact down the road, to a better world.”

Reached by The Journal Times for comment regarding the change.org petition on Monday, Racine Unified School District Board of Education president Brian O’Connell was hesitant to offer specific comment regarding the change.org petition, having just learned of it when The Journal Times called.

“You are the first person to tell me about it,” O’Connell said. “I don’t know anything about it. This is brand-new information … What you’ve done is given me some homework to do … After I have time to look into it, I’ll have a reaction and can speak intelligently about it, but right now let me find out about the story about the petition and see where this goes.”

