RACINE — An online petition with more than 2,600 signatures asks the Racine and Kenosha unified school districts to make earlier decisions regarding weather-related cancellations.
The Change.org petition asks the two districts to decide by 9 p.m. the night before whether school will be closed the following day.
Petition supporters got their wish both Sunday night and Monday night when Racine Unified officials made early announcements regarding their plans. At about 4:45 p.m. Sunday, it was announced via text message that Racine schools would be closed Monday and the district announced at about 5:15 p.m. Monday that schools would be open on Tuesday.
In a text message to parents Monday afternoon, the district said: "We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates throughout the week."
Petition organizers said that if the petition collected at least 2,500 signatures, the proposal will be presented to the Racine and Kenosha school districts.
"It is time for a change," the petition states. "RUSD and KUSD do not have a reliable, consistent open/closed/delayed start call time to the public."
The petition goes on to list concerns caused by delayed cancellations, including: children walking to school in "hazardous conditions," not knowing whether school is open; children waiting at bus stops, not knowing if buses will come; and parents, teachers, students, staff and bus drivers commuting to later find out schools are closed.
"Many report sliding all over the road, near-miss accidents, and accidents caused because streets have not yet been plowed and/or salted," the petition states.
Concerns regarding parents changing child care arrangements also were cited.
Notice not always possible
Racine Unified spokesperson Stacy Tapp said that early notice is not always feasible.
"Whenever possible, we make every effort to make weather decisions the night before in order to allow families time to make necessary arrangements," Tapp said in an emailed statement. "That said, Wisconsin's winter weather is often extremely unpredictable. An expected storm can shift north or south overnight and miss Racine completely. For this reason, we cannot always make the decision the night before."
Tapp said that district leaders "connect regularly" with each other and the National Weather Service to get the most up-to-date information possible. She said district officials have conference calls late in the evening and early in the mornings, sometimes beginning at 4 a.m.
"We have staff who check the roads, we have teams clearing parking lots and walkways and we connect with the bus company," Tapp said. "Ultimately, we make our final decision by 5 a.m. Once the decision is made, we work to communicate it as quickly as possible to our families and staff (via social media, email, robo calls, local media, website, etc.)."
As of Monday, Unified had utilized two snow days. With more extreme winter weather, including near record-breaking cold temperatures expected later this week, Tapp said district administrators will determine later how students will make up additional days.
"It is always our hope to remain open so our students have the opportunity to learn. But, the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority," Tapp said. "This week's weather is going to be extremely challenging, and we'll work hard to inform families about any closing decisions as early as possible."
Stacy Tapp and the rest of RUSD don't have a clue and they are very hypocritcal. First off last Wednesday when they did not cancel school we had a winter storm warning and the roads were horrible that morning. I called and complained and was told they take alot of things into consideration including the fact that some kids have no food or heat and sometimes it is better for them to be at school where they get food and heat. While I understand that, they are putting these dame kids at risk when they have to walk to school in the elements or wait at a bus stop for a bus that most likely will be running late. Also, she states in this article that the parking lots are either plowed or on the process of being plowed. That's a a joke because Case's parking lot was not plowed on Wednesday or Thursday when my kid drove to school and was nearly hit by another kid who was doing donuts in the parking lot.
Not seeing it.
