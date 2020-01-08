Peter Jackel: McCarthy will be a success in Dallas

If you want to quibble about Mike McCarthy during his 13-year run as coach of the Packers, I get it.
The former Packers coach settled for field goals twice after reaching the 1-yard line during that agonizing 28-22 overtime loss the Seahawks in the NFC championship game Jan. 8, 2015. He reportedly had a difficult relationship with Aaron Rodgers. And he did only win one Super Bowl despite having Brett Favre as his starting quarterback for two years and Rodgers for 11.
Some criticism of McCarthy was warranted. And it was clearly time for him to go as the Packers’ 2018 season spun into a death spiral.
But he just might be the most inspired coaching hire during this offseason.
After one year away from the game, during which McCarthy said he was developing his own analytics department to introduce new data for his second opportunity, he has been given a terrific opportunity to resurrect his career with a team that is in position to succeed.
As new coach of the Cowboys, McCarthy inherits a talented, proven young quarterback in Dak Prescott, one of the NFL’s best running backs in Ezekiel Elliott and an elite receiver in Amari Cooper. Especially in the awful NFC East Division, it’s not a stretch to think McCarthy will be an immediate success in Dallas.
McCarthy had his issues in Green Bay, as was brought to light by Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report in his illuminating piece from last April.
But I will remember McCarthy as the second-winningest coach in the Packers’ storied history. I’ll remember him as the man who helped elevate Rodgers, who was being dismissed by some as a bust during his first two years with the Packers, into a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player.
And while McCarthy only won one Super Bowl as coach of the Packers, let’s face it: The remarkable success of the Patriots during the last decade has tended to create drastically unrealistic expectations among fans.
Would anyone complain if Matt LaFleur, McCarthy’s successor in Green Bay, led the Packers to one Super Bowl title and four NFC championship game appearances during the next 13 seasons?
There has been criticism around these parts that Bart Starr being excluded from the NFL’s 100-year anniversary team was an injustice. How can the quarterback of five championship teams not be considered among the best of the NFL’s all-time best?
OK, Starr might have been the classiest man to ever wear an NFL uniform and he was just the right source of inspiration to lead Vince Lombardi’s charges during the 1960s. But strictly in terms of being an exceptional quarterback, it’s hard to argue that he belongs among the 10 who were selected.
The late Pat Peppler, Lombardi’s longtime player personnel director, revealed to Packers historian Cliff Christl a conversation he had with Lombardi in the spring of 1970. Lombardi was visiting Peppler in Green Bay after coaching the Redskins the previous season season.
“He just wanted to talk,” Peppler said in his interview with Christl. “It was a nice day, relaxing. We had a great lunch. He said, ‘I’ll tell you something and don’t tell anybody or I’ll get you.’ He said, ‘If we would have had Sonny Jurgensen in Green Bay, we’d never have lost a game.’”
When Christl asked about Lombardi’s assessment of Starr as a quarterback, Peppler said, “He respected Bart, but he didn’t think he was as good as some of the others. Bart got the most out of what he had.”
- During Bears general manager Ryan Pace’s season-ending press conference, he expressed his commitment for Mitch Trubisky, the team’s troubled third-year quarterback. How could he not? Pace would have sealed his own fate had he not supported the man he bypassed Patrick Mahomes and DeShaun Watson to draft.
But I agree with Pace. Even though his struggles continued last season and the Bears are yet to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season — they have until May 5 to make that decision — this should not all be placed on Trubisky’s shoulders. That was borne out when the Bears fired offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich after this season.
And let’s not forget that Trubisky started all of 13 games at North Carolina, which is not exactly a a football power.
The biggest case for having patience with a young quarterback might have happened in Green Bay 25 years ago. It was after a 13-10 loss to the Vikings on Oct. 20, 1994 when Packers coach Mike Holmgren seriously considered benching Favre in favor of backup Mark Brunell. Through his first 38 games with the Packers, Favre had almost as many interceptions (44) as touchdown passes (46) and Holmgren’s patience was just about exhausted.
Despite his assistants voting to make the change to Brunell that week, Holmgren decided to stick with Favre at the last minute. And during the next three seasons, Favre won three NFL Most Valuable Player Awards while leading the Packers to two Super Bowls.
- It gets crazier all the time. The Panthers just gave Matt Rhule a seven-year contract worth $62 million over seven seasons, with incentives to make even more, to coax him away from Baylor. That makes Rhule the sixth-highest-paid coach in the NFL.
Rhule’s NFL coaching experience? He worked one season as an assistant offensive line coach for the Giants in 2012.
- The Patriots’ Bill Belichick has proven himself to be the most astute coach in the NFL over and over during the last two decades. With that in mind, I just can’t believe he will continue with Tom Brady, who turns 43 in August, as his starting quarterback next season.
Good move by the Brewers
- Craig Counsell signing a three-year contract extension to be the Brewers’ manager through 2023 is a sound move. Only three Brewers managers — George Bamberber (.566), Buck Rodgers (.549) and Harvey Kuenn (.576) — have a higher winning percentage than he has (.515).
- Now that Jimmy Nelson has moved on to Dodger Stadium, one of the most pitcher-friendly parks in the major leagues, I could see him having a nice comeback season.
- It’s a shame to see Eric Thames won’t be back with the Brewers. He was a left-handed hitter with what I thought was undervalued hitting prowess. And he was one of the most friendly, approachable professional athletes I have encountered.
Strande chasing history
Racine Lutheran senior guard Caroline Strande was four points away from reaching 2,000 for her career going into Wednesday night’s game against Catholic Central. She also was in position to surpass 1997 Park graduate LaTonya Sims, who finished with 2,005 points, to move into second place on Racine County’s all-time scoring list among girls.
By the time Strande wraps up her high school career in the next couple of months, there’s a good chance the 5-foot-11 guard will be the county’s all-time leading scorer. The current leader is 1987 Horlick graduate Sonja Henning, who scored 2,236 points.
“At the rate she’s shooting the ball this year, I definitely believe she’s capable of getting to twenty four or twenty-five hundred points by the end of the season,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “She’s shooting the ball just extremely well right now.
“I figured she’d take another step up in her game, but it’s almost like she’s taken two steps up in her game this year. I’m very pleased with how she’s playing right now.”