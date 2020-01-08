Peter Jackel: McCarthy will be a success in Dallas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“He just wanted to talk,” Peppler said in his interview with Christl. “It was a nice day, relaxing. We had a great lunch. He said, ‘I’ll tell you something and don’t tell anybody or I’ll get you.’ He said, ‘If we would have had Sonny Jurgensen in Green Bay, we’d never have lost a game.’”

When Christl asked about Lombardi’s assessment of Starr as a quarterback, Peppler said, “He respected Bart, but he didn’t think he was as good as some of the others. Bart got the most out of what he had.”

During Bears general manager Ryan Pace’s season-ending press conference, he expressed his commitment for Mitch Trubisky, the team’s troubled third-year quarterback. How could he not? Pace would have sealed his own fate had he not supported the man he bypassed Patrick Mahomes and DeShaun Watson to draft.

But I agree with Pace. Even though his struggles continued last season and the Bears are yet to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season — they have until May 5 to make that decision — this should not all be placed on Trubisky’s shoulders. That was borne out when the Bears fired offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich after this season.

And let’s not forget that Trubisky started all of 13 games at North Carolina, which is not exactly a a football power.