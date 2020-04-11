Peter Jackel: It was one wild weekend for the 1959-60 St. Catherine's basketball team

“We were about halfway and I could see the red-hot rails and the wires snapping along the ground. We were trapped. We just had to wait for the power to be shut off. It was amazing that nobody was hurt. Many fans were close to the train.

“I quickly forgot that we lost the game.”

Pettit, whose son, Dave, is the longtime boys basketball coach and athletic director at Union Grove High School, remembers pandemonium.

“I do remember the rails turning red hot,” he said. “Tom Cramer and my father (Charles) were both Racine police officers and were on the trip as chaperones. When the accident happened, they immediately got up and told us to put our arms around our chest and to not touch anything, even when we were told to stand up.

“Then when it was time to leave the train, my dad explained to us how to jump off without touching anything and that Mr. Cramer and others would be there to catch us and get us out of the way so the next person could jump.

“Many of these fans were scared more than the players because they saw all the sparks from the wires laying on the train out of our site.”

Wood’s most frightening moment came when McGuire told the players not to touch anything that was metal.