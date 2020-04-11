Peter Jackel: It was one wild weekend for the 1959-60 St. Catherine's basketball team

Weary passengers started rising from their seats as the northbound four-car North Shore electric train started braking for a stop at the Racine Station on that cold final day of winter 60 years ago. In less than three weeks, the Milwaukee Braves would open their season at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh, but baseball seemed an eternity away with snow on the ground and temperatures struggling to climb out of the low 30s that late afternoon.
The time was 5:29 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 1960 as the red-and-green train cars slowly rumbled across Washington Avenue just a few hundred feet south of the station on West Boulevard (where the CVS Pharmacy now stands). A crowd of more than 500 cheering fans awaited them on the east platform of the station and members of the St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team were looking forward to the hugs, handshakes and then the warmth of their own houses after such such an emotional six days.
And then the players, seated in the last car, started seeing flashes, which they assumed were flashbulbs popping from the cameras of that time. Or maybe they were sparklers. What they didn’t realize was that two of the cross-spans holding the 600-volt trolley wire that powered the train had snapped, which caused the overhead wire to also break.
A live electrical wire was flipping all over the place, searing the train car, melting a window and illuminating the rails. And for a terrifying few moments, those players, cheerleaders and parents were wondering whether they were going to be electrocuted just 24 hours after St. Catherine’s almost won a national high school basketball tournament in Washington D.C.
“The next day at school, a nun in one of my classes said, ‘Tell us about the tournament and tell us about your experience on the train,’ “ said Chuck Wood, St. Catherine’s leading scorer as a senior that season. “So I got in front of the class and started talking and tried to explain how this wire was flipping back and fourth and that we were nervous about the flashing.
“And then she said, ‘Well, you were basically in a metal coffin.’ That’s when it really hit.”
A wild month
Wood and the other players in coach John McGuire’s rotation — seniors Jim Poulsen, Joe Gamel and Don Hartig and juniors Tom Schilke, Bob Letsch, Rocke Calvelli and Todd Pettit — had experienced an eventful and emotionally-draining month.
On March 13, the two-time defending state champion Angels took a 26-0 record into the Milwaukee Auditorium to play Menasha St. Mary in the private schools state title game. One year earlier, St. Catherine’s had defeated St. Mary 65-54 for the championship, but losing coach Ralph McClone was ready for this rematch.
With McClone using a slow-down offense, the frustrated Angels were limited to 27 shots and made just seven of them. So agonizing was this loss that, starting with the next season, McGuire permanently scrapped the zone defenses he had favored for years and replaced them with a man-to-man defense that would have forced St. Mary out of that stall.
Despite that agonizing loss, though, there was still plenty remaining for the Angels. For the second straight season, they were invited to play in the Knights of Columbus Scholastic Basketball Tournament in Washington D.C. Msrg. Stanley Witkowiak, St. Catherine’s longtime president, was not happy about kids missing school to make the 775-mile journey out east, but he reluctantly agreed to allow McGuire’s boys to play on the national stage once again.
McGuire even took his players out there a day earlier because he felt they were too tired to play after arriving on the first day of the tournament the previous season. The Angels opened the 1959 national tournament with a 62-56 loss to Philadelphia West Catholic before winning their final two games to place fifth.
So what did the Angels do when they arrived in Washington D.C. in 1960?
“We went to the Washington Monument and we raced up to the top!,” Wood said with a chuckle.
So much for being rested. Oh, well, boys will be boys.
But these boys were ready this time at the Georgetown University basketball court. They opened with a 50-45 victory over Loyola of Baltimore on Friday, March 18 behind 15 points by Schilke, the Angels’ 6-foot-8 center. Wood, a 6-3 star forward, gutted out six points despite a left foot that was badly swollen.
The next night, St. Catherine’s rolled to a 68-45 victory over Washington St. John’s after Wood exploded for 26 points. Prior to that game, Wood and his father, LeRoy, had consulted with a doctor about a pain-killing injection for that troublesome left foot, only to be warned that Wood would be too numb to feel any additional damage that might occur.
“My dad said, “Give him the shot!’, Wood said with a laugh.
But their magical run was supposed to stop there for the 28-1 Angels. To win the national championship game, they would have to handle mighty Archbishop John Carroll High School of Washington D.C., the defending national champions which entered the game with a 50-game winning streak.
The Lions were led by 6-11 center John Thompson, who would coach Georgetown University to the 1984 NCAA championship behind All-American center Patrick Ewing. Their schedule was so rugged that they frequently played college freshman teams.
In other words, the Angels didn’t stand a chance. Or did they?
Hanging with a giant
A crowd estimated at 4,000 — many were even sitting in the rafters up in the ceiling — watched in shock as McGuire’s boys, who were led by Poulsen’s 23 points, hung with this giant. In fact, so impressive were the Angels that this pro-Archbishop John Carroll crowd actually started changing their allegiance as this spectacular game progressed.
“We played a really good game,” said Schilke, a retired teacher who lives in Missoula, Mont. “I think we were the best team on the court and what was interesting is, as the game progressed, fans that were supporting Archbishop John Carroll turned and they were clapping and cheering for us.
“They were going to beat us by 50 points.”
Wood recalls having to deal with Thompson, who scored 15 points that Sunday afternoon.
“A minute or two into the game, I’ve got John Thompson guarding me and coach McGuire calls a timeout,” Wood said. “He said, ‘We’re going to play four on four. Our four are better than their four. You (addressing Wood) stand in a corner and keep John Thompson occupied and we’ll get you the ball once in a while.’
“Well, I took a jump shot from the side and I think it ended up in the fourth row. He swatted it up there!’ “
When Poulsen made a shot with 1:03 remaining to give the Angels a 55-54 lead, the stunned crowd became hysterical, according to the game story that appeared the next day in the March 21, 1960 Journal Times. An upset for the ages was coming into focus.
But free throws were not falling that afternoon for the Angels. Two players missed the front end of the bonus down the stretch and, with 14 seconds remaining, Letsch also missed on the front end. Wood said it was a missed call because Letsch was intentionally fouled and should have received two free throws.
The miss weighed heavily on Letsch, who is the second-winningest basketball coach in state history and won a combined 14 state championships in basketball and baseball at St. Catherine’s. But Wood said it was a team loss.
“There’s no question,” he said. “There were shots missed, there were free throws missed ... in the last two and a half minutes, two other ballplayers missed the front end of a one-and-one.”
Walt Skinner of the Lions grabbed the rebound and Archbishop Carroll called a timeout. Skinner then passed to George Leftwich, who made a jumper from the left of the circle to give the Lions a 56-55 lead with five seconds left.
The Angels were out of timeouts at that point and were assessed a technical when they desperately called one in those frenzied final seconds. Thompson calmly sank the free throw to make the final score 57-55.
Two crushing victories in seven days. And now the deflated Angels were looking at a marathon journey back to Racine.
A brush with tragedy
The train ride from Washington D.C. to Chicago immediately after the Sunday championship game lasted 23 hours.
Smart phones were still a half century away and fatigued players spent that long journey playing cards, chatting and mentally beating themselves up over the reality that a total of just four points separated them from a 30-0 record with a state and a national championship.
It was a memorable season as it was. It was so close to being the greatest in the history of Racine County high school basketball.
The final leg of their journey entailed a trip to Racine on the beloved North Shore, which served communities from Chicago to Milwaukee on its 106-mile line. Its demise came after 68 years of service during the bitterly cold early-morning hours of Jan. 21, 1963, when the line finally surrendered to the spiraling construction of expressways and ended operations forever.
But that was still nearly three years away. At 5:29 p.m., on March 21, 1960, exhausted players were preparing to disembark in Racine when all hell broke loose.
“I was looking out the window and thinking that the crowd had sparklers and fireworks to celebrate our basketball performance and arrival home,” said Calvelli, a retired Milwaukee lawyer who was the point guard on that team. “After that, I recall someone, probably the conductor or Coach McGuire, telling us not to touch anything and directing us toward the rail car’s doorway. As we exited onto the loading platform, the crowd was wildly cheering, I believe, more for our survival than our basketball skills.”
For Poulsen, a Racine resident, the incident quickly gave him perspective after such a demoralizing loss.
“Everything happened fast,” he said. “I thought the noise I heard was the start of a celebration until I saw the wires come through the window and ceiling. The coaches yelled to stay down and move to the back of the train.
“We were about halfway and I could see the red-hot rails and the wires snapping along the ground. We were trapped. We just had to wait for the power to be shut off. It was amazing that nobody was hurt. Many fans were close to the train.
“I quickly forgot that we lost the game.”
Pettit, whose son, Dave, is the longtime boys basketball coach and athletic director at Union Grove High School, remembers pandemonium.
“I do remember the rails turning red hot,” he said. “Tom Cramer and my father (Charles) were both Racine police officers and were on the trip as chaperones. When the accident happened, they immediately got up and told us to put our arms around our chest and to not touch anything, even when we were told to stand up.
“Then when it was time to leave the train, my dad explained to us how to jump off without touching anything and that Mr. Cramer and others would be there to catch us and get us out of the way so the next person could jump.
“Many of these fans were scared more than the players because they saw all the sparks from the wires laying on the train out of our site.”
Wood’s most frightening moment came when McGuire told the players not to touch anything that was metal.
“I’m thinking, ‘Wait a minute!,’ “ Wood said. “We’re in a metal train, the chairs are all metal, the roof is metal and we’re standing on a metal floor. What do you mean, don’t touch anything metal?’
“Granted, we had a rubber mat, so he had everybody stand in the middle of the aisle and said, ‘Don’s touch anything!’ We still didn’t really know what the issue was, but the word came through that they had to turn off the power.”
The late George Campbell, describing the incident in his 1980 book, “North Shore Line Memories,” wrote, “Those waiting on the station platform broke speed records in leaving the area while students on the train remained in the cars, some nearly in hysterics as the car lights went out. A few seconds later, the still energized wire contacted the fourth car, burning a hole right through the steel whenever contact was made. Not knowing where the wire would strike next, the youthful occupants were screaming with fear. For a few long minutes, all the trainmen could do was calm the frenzied passengers.”
Wood’s older brother and sister, Lee and Mary Ann, were standing on the east platform to welcome Chuck and their parents, LeRoy and Cele, who also made the trip. What they saw horrified them.
“We didn’t know what was going on inside,” said Mary Ann, who lives in San Antonio. “We were all worried that they were being electrocuted. The wire was flashing all over the place, sparking and everything. It’s electricity and we were thinking, ‘Oh my God, are they OK in there?’ “
Kathy Wirtz (nee: Hackl), was a senior cheerleader who made that trip. She was just as horrified as Mary Ann Wood when she looked out at the east platform.
“When we looked out the windows, we saw the fear on the faces on the people waiting for us,” she said. “It seemed to take forever until they let us get off the train. My parents were chaperones on the trip so they were also on the train. My older brother was in the crowd waiting for us and he said he was afraid the cars would burn up.
“We then went to St. Catherine’s for an assembly to cheer our team. We were relieved to be there safe and sound.”
The Racine Fire Department arrived to address the players’ car, which was smoking. Power had been cut by the North Shore, stopping trains in either direction (the line featured 38 trains in its daily operations).
And in the March 22, 1960 Journal Times, a headline proclaimed, “Those on train prayed, fought off hysteria.” In a front-page story written by the late Ralph Trower, St. Catherine’s cheerleader Terry Carls was quoted as saying, “I fell to the floor and started praying. To put in bluntly, I thought I was going to die.”
More than 60 years later, there are no signs of what happened near the corner of Washington Avenue and West Boulevard. The train station was razed in February 1964, more than a year after the final North Shore stopped in Racine. The tracks were pulled up and eventually replaced by a bike trail.
But what happened starting at 5:29 p.m. on March 21, 1960 will live on in the minds of those who experienced it.
And some even got back on that train.
“After I graduated, I went to Marquette University,” Wirtz said. “I didn’t have a car so guess how I got to Marquette? Yup, the North Shore train. Needless to say, that was very nerve-wracking for a while.”
As for Wood, he would get back on a North Shore just a month later, when he was supposed to make a visit to Loyola. He went on to be a member of the school’s 1963 NCAA championship team, but his next North Shore ride didn’t turn out so well for him either.
To make a long story short, Wood found himself back in Racine after misunderstanding where he should disembark the train in Chicago.
Remembers Wood: “My father said, ‘Hey, Mr. Big Shot! You’re going off to college and you can’t even find the place!’ “
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times.
