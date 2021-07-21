Peter Jackel: Finally, the Bucks provide a shot in the arm for Milwaukee

Like when John Hammond, then the Bucks’ general manager, took a chance on a skinny, homesick 18-year-old from Greece with the 15th overall pick of the 2013 draft. It was a longshot pick, but the 6-foot-11 Antetokounmpo overcame the odds to progress from a raw kid who averaged 6.8 points on a 15-67 team as rookie to a remarkable talent who elevated the Bucks into champions Tuesday night.

“John Hammond drafted me, believed in me, believed in my family, brought them over here,” Antetokounmpo was quoted as saying following Tuesday’s game. “He made me feel comfortable. He made me feel like I was his son when I was homesick and alone in the hotel.”

Antetokounmpo remembered that last December, when he could have left the Bucks as an unrestricted free agent. Instead, he signed a five-year, $228 million deal to remain in Milwaukee.

While Abdul-Jabbar never warmed up to Milwaukee during his six seasons with the Bucks and ultimately demanded a trade — he has since reconnected with the team and been warmly received when he appears at Bucks home games — Antetokounmpo became comfortable within the city’s relatively small confines.

All he asked was for the team to match his commitment to winning championships. Jon Horst, the Bucks’ tireless general manager, has consistently given Antetokounmpo that reassurance.