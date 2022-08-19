Pet Festival to launch in Racine Sept. 10

RACINE — The first Bark in the Park Pet Festival and 5k event is coming to Racine County.

Well-behaved unleashed dogs are welcomed and encouraged at the event being held at Horlick Park 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 10. The festival will be sponsored by Billy's Posse, Inc., a southeastern Wisconsin lost dog search and recovery volunteer organization, as well as other animal nonprofits.

Bark in the Park will be a pet festival with rescues: bringing adoptable, K9 demonstrations by trainers and agencies, local artisan vendors, music, food trucks, beer, children's activities, a free microchip clinic and raffles.

The Root River 5k charity run/walk can be done in-person or virtually, with a route that travels through Island, Lincoln, and Colonial Parks in Racine.

In-person registration starts at 9 AM with the run/walk starting at 10 AM, or individuals can register now to walk/run at the Bark in the Park official website.

The event will be located at Island Park, a.k.a. Horlick Park, at 1698 Liberty St. in Racine.