Pet Festival to launch in Racine Sept. 10

RACINE — The first Bark in the Park Pet Festival and 5k event is coming to Racine County.

Bark in the Park Festival Flyer

The official event flyer for the first annual Bark in the Park Festival.

Well-behaved unleashed dogs are welcomed and encouraged at the event being held at Horlick Park 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 10. The festival will be sponsored by Billy's Posse, Inc., a southeastern Wisconsin lost dog search and recovery volunteer organization, as well as other animal nonprofits.

Bark in the Park will be a pet festival with rescues: bringing adoptable, K9 demonstrations by trainers and agencies, local artisan vendors, music, food trucks, beer, children's activities, a free microchip clinic and raffles.

The Root River 5k charity run/walk can be done in-person or virtually, with a route that travels through Island, Lincoln, and Colonial Parks in Racine.

In-person registration starts at 9 AM with the run/walk starting at 10 AM, or individuals can register now to walk/run at the Bark in the Park official website.

The event will be located at Island Park, a.k.a. Horlick Park, at 1698 Liberty St. in Racine.

