Perspective: How the tradition of North Bay's Wheary Lights survives in different forms in 2020
Perspective: How the tradition of North Bay's Wheary Lights survives in different forms in 2020

Few seasons of the year evoke more memories than Christmastime.

Eric Johnson mug for column

Driving north on Main Street past the Racine Zoo after dark last week, I was brought back in time when I spied a fond, familiar childhood sight of yore, being newly returned to Racine after more than three decades away — the animated “Wheary Lights” waterfall, with its cascading motion lights reflecting on the zoo’s frozen lagoon.

Growing up in Racine, few things in the Belle City between 1962 and 1981 said the Christmas season had arrived more universally than George Wheary Jr.’s annual 200,000-light Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor-esque “more power” nighttime Christmas lighting spectacular outside his Village of North Bay home, local police on Vincennes Circle and Main Street directing the hundreds of wide-eyed sightseers drawn nightly from across a wide swath of southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

“The theme behind the display from the beginning, has been God, Country, Family, Friends, done in a subtle enough way to not focus on any one phrase,” Wheary once wrote to a friend in a Christmas card about spreading joy during the Christmas season through his holiday light display. “To us that says it all, and the fact that so many people in our wonderful city and elsewhere get so much enjoyment and happiness out of it is the only reason that we have continued to do it over the years.”

Wheary Lights animated waterfall at the Racine Zoo, December 2020

While colorful holiday light show spectaculars have become popular common contemporary traditions in thousands of communities across Wisconsin and the nation, it’s easy to forget how trailblazing the old school Wheary Lights were in their day as the first large scale holiday light spectacular many Racinians had ever seen. Pictured at the Racine Zoo recently is the Wheary Lights waterfall, the last surviving remnant of the original 200,000-bulb 1962-81 Christmas light extravaganza at the North Bay home of the late George Jr. and Jessica Wheary.

While colorful nighttime holiday light show spectaculars like the ongoing Wonderland of Lights at the Racine Zoo (open until Jan. 3) and the 1.5-mile, 2-million bulb Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights at Jellystone Park and Campground in Caledonia (also open until Jan. 3) of have become popular commonplace traditions in hundreds if not thousands of communities across Wisconsin and the nation today, making fresh memories for new generations, it’s easy to forget just how trailblazing and awe-striking the simple, old school Wheary Lights of my childhood were in their day as the first large scale holiday light spectacular most of us had ever seen.

While today’s holiday light shows are infinitely more colorful, technologically advanced and dazzling than the predominantly white Wheary Lights of yore, I must admit I maintain a sentimental fondness for the cherished memories of my parents, Nana and I hopping into our ’75 Olds Cutlass and taking a Christmas Eve drive to see the Wheary Lights and the rapt wonder and simple joys of those moments together, excitedly oohing and aahing over the ever-expanding and evolving display, a family favorite being the showcase waterfall, today the last-surviving remnant of the historic Wheary Lights.

Seeing the Wheary waterfall again gave me a thrill, turning back the hands of time. Suddenly it was, as The Carpenters once sang, yesterday once more. I oohed. I aahed.

Wheary's Lights

In this Dec. 22, 1975 file photo, a man photographs the dazzling display of lights at the George Jr. and Jessica Wheary home at 44 Vincennes Circle in the Village of North Bay. Hundreds of sightseers from across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois lined up nightly to see the 200,000-bulb display, a popular North Bay fixture from 1962-81. The fan favorite waterfall is the last surviving piece of the Wheary Lights display, now housed at the Racine Zoo along Main Street.
