BURLINGTON — One person was reportedly injured after a four-vehicle crash in Downtown Burlington Thursday afternoon.
According to police radio reports, the crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Jefferson and Dodge Streets.
A City Hall employee reported that the crash occurred in front of the Burlington Police Department headquarters at 224 E. Jefferson St.
One person was reported unconscious at the scene with “agonal” breathing and was transported to Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, 252 McHenry St.
More details were not available at press time.