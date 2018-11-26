RACINE — When David Namowicz first began funding for a skate park in Racine in 1998, he was simply looking to provide a place for his son Chris to skateboard without getting into trouble.
“Chris and his friends kept getting arrested for skating Downtown,” said Namowicz. “These were good kids, so I figured they needed a place to go.”
As it reaches its 20th anniversary next month, the Pershing Park Skate Park is going strong with the help of Namowicz and the Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department.
Namowicz, who became president of Warren Industries a year after the park opened, continues to privately fund the skate park to ensure its upkeep. That commitment to the park has not changed since his son and his friends were designing a model of the park in Namowicz’s garage.
“The park was designed entirely by Racine skaters and bikers,” said Namowicz.
After finalizing the design and privately raising $138,000, Namowicz purchased the plot of land from the city for $1 in September 1998. Two and a half months later, he sold the park back to the city for the same amount.
While local skaters now had a place of their own, there were still those who had complaints.
“When the park first opened, there was pushback from the neighbors who dismissed these kids as punks,” said Namowicz. “But as time went on, people realized that these kids weren’t disrupting anything and were just having fun.”
Pride in ‘ownership’
Today the park continues to thrive, thanks to those who work hard to keep it in good shape. Namowicz credits local resident Kuko Padilla with the condition of the park. An avid bicycle motocross rider, Padilla has been repairing and constructing the park’s ramps since its opening.
The hard work of Padilla and Namowicz is reflected in the popularity of the park. The 17th annual Lake F/X Games were held at the park in July. Several local skaters and bikers over the years have received sponsorships, including Racine native and BMX biker Mykel Larrin, who has competed in X Games competitions around the world.
According to Namowicz, what really stands out about the park is the passion that local skaters and BMX riders have for the park, and the sense of community that they have forged amongst each other.
“I was so proud of my son and his friends for the work they put into the park,” said Namowicz. “Now I see new generations of kids with a similar positive attitude. I see the camaraderie and pride that they have in skating at the park.”
“I was so proud of my son and his friends for the work they put into the park. Now I see new generations of kids with a similar positive attitude. I see the camaraderie and pride that they have in skating at the park.” David Namowicz, Pershing Park Skate Park benefactor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.