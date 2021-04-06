Permit for festival to replace ChocolateFest up for a vote Wednesday in Burlington

BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council on Wednesday will consider issuing a permit for a new festival to replace ChocolateFest.
The former organizers of ChocolateFest have requested a city permit for a new event called Burlington Jamboree to take place during Memorial Day weekend.
The head of the ChocolateFest organizing group says the 34-year-old festival has lost momentum because of the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues, including the city's move to consider dropping its "Chocolate City U.S.A." slogan.
The city council is scheduled Wednesday to discuss issuing a special event permit for the new Burlington Jamboree.
Aldermen meet at 6:30 p.m. as the Committee of the Whole, followed immediately by the full council meeting. Both meetings are open to the public on the Zoom online meeting website.