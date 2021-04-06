 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Permit for festival to replace ChocolateFest up for a vote Wednesday in Burlington
0 comments
top story

Permit for festival to replace ChocolateFest up for a vote Wednesday in Burlington

{{featured_button_text}}
Chocolate chip cookies at Burlington ChocolateFest

A vendor brings chocolate chip cookies out of the oven during the annual ChocolateFest event in Burlington, which celebrates the community's image as "Chocolate City U.S.A."

 Journal Times file photo

BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council on Wednesday will consider issuing a permit for a new festival to replace ChocolateFest.

The former organizers of ChocolateFest have requested a city permit for a new event called Burlington Jamboree to take place during Memorial Day weekend.

The All-Star Game will be played at Coors Field in Denver. Major League Baseball officially announced the new venue Tuesday after pulling the Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to extensive changes to Georgia's voting laws.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The head of the ChocolateFest organizing group says the 34-year-old festival has lost momentum because of the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues, including the city's move to consider dropping its "Chocolate City U.S.A." slogan.

The city council is scheduled Wednesday to discuss issuing a special event permit for the new Burlington Jamboree.

Aldermen meet at 6:30 p.m. as the Committee of the Whole, followed immediately by the full council meeting. Both meetings are open to the public on the Zoom online meeting website.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A Third Of U.S. Population Has Received 1 Dose Of A COVID-19 Vaccine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News