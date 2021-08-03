‘Peril to our democracy’ | Kaul joins 21 Democratic AGs to pressure Congress to fight 'voter suppression'

Arguments contained within the letter are two-pronged, focusing first on efforts by then-President Donald Trump to call the results of the 2020 election that he lost into question in order to retain his seat in the White House, secondly on laws Republicans are pushing for that conservatives say will make it tougher for illegal votes to slip through the cracks (even though instances of such are few) but Democrats say are geared to make it tougher for certain groups (primarily minorities and those of little means) to vote.