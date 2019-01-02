BURLINGTON — A proposed performing arts center in the works could reshape Burlington’s riverfront landscape in the coming years.
After the senior center left the former Western Racine County Service Center building on Main Street, Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty said she knew the building would eventually be torn down. After meeting with the state Department of Tourism, she was told that the goal for Burlington’s remaining riverfront property should be to attract tourism.
“I attend concerts and theater in Burlington, so I started doing a little bit of investigating,” Hefty said. “I found (performance) groups were short on spaces.”
Hefty then approached Dr. Thomas Niccolai, a retired orthopedic surgeon. He has served as an actor, producer and director of several theatrical shows with various organizations, including at the Malt House Theatre and at Catholic Central and Burlington high schools.
Niccolai, who was also a member of the Haylofters theater troupe board and is a current board member of the Center for Arts, Technology, Health & Education, agreed that a Burlington performing arts center would meet a need on the county’s west end.
“There is a lot of potential for growth in youth and traditional theater,” Niccolai said.
The project
The entire project could cost between $8 million and $15 million. It would be funded by donations and grants — and potentially, a mortgage, according to Niccolai.
“Yes, it is a big project,” he said. “But if we are going to do it, we might as well do it right.”
A letter co-authored by Hefty and Niccolai laid out what the proposed performing arts center would include, such as:
- A 30,000- to 35,000-square-foot building.
- An 800-seat main auditorium with fly space (for bringing in scenery), convertible to 400 seats.
- Separate 99-seat studio theater/concert room without fly space.
- A 2,500- to 3,000-square-foot smaller theater for about 125 to 200 people.
- A small shop for building sets.
- A rehearsal hall.
- A costume and sewing room for each current show.
- Costume storage.
- Shared dressing and green rooms.
- A small recording studio.
- An off-site shop for set building, set storage and costume storage.
- An outdoor band shell.
- A river walk and park.
- Parking.
Users
When the proposed center isn’t being used by local organizations, Hefty said it could be rented out and used to attract performances and performers.
“We could try to book out-of-state or in-state concerts for performances in that new building,” Hefty said. “That would draw people to Burlington, just like what (the state Tourism Department) was telling me.”
The letter by Hefty and Niccolai said five key production companies in Burlington have a stake in the project, including the Haylofters and Youth Haylofters, the CATHE Youth Theatre, the Karcher Youth Theatre, Burlington High School and the Catholic Central High School Theatre Association.
Hefty said that the CATHE Youth Theatre on State Street could still be used for rehearsal space. “No one is attempting to put a production company out of business, or direct artistic content,” the letter said.
The mayor also said the construction of the performing arts center could remind Burlington performers that they are valued in the community, just as athletes are.
“We are so strong in our athletic teams, but we also have so much talent that is being shown with concerts and performances,” Hefty said. “I think by having this, it also uplifts all these performers that Burlington honors them also.”
Property acquisition
The plan is to build along the Fox River, an area bordered by Main and Jefferson streets, the Adams Street Bridge and the Fox River.
To construct the proposed performance center, the Malt House Theatre, 109 N. Main St.; the former Western Racine County Service Center, 209 N. Main St.; Roger’s Auto Sales, 233 N. Main St.; and Centaur Forge, 117 N. Spring St.; would all have to be acquired.
Niccolai said the total acquisition cost would be approximately $425,000. He said that Burlington Performing Arts Center Inc., which is seeking nonprofit status, is seeking a $100,000 grant from the Racine County Economic Development Corp. to remove asbestos from the former county building.
Negotiations are still in the works, but Niccolai said they are getting close to a deal.
If the project is given the go-ahead, and the properties are acquired, all four — including the historic Malt House Theater, a one-time brewery building and home to the Haylofters — would be torn down.
“It has sentimental value, but the occupancy costs are outrageous and it is expensive to heat,” Niccolai said of the Malt House Theater. “The storage facility is not only bad, but it’s a fire hazard. The time has come for it to go, in my opinion.”
Hefty agreed that the Malt House Theater is in “bad shape” and said the Haylofters were seeking a new place to perform before discussions regarding the prospective performing center
“The Haylofters have so much history,” Hefty said. She said they would like to preserve something inside the new building to recognize the history of the Haylofters and the Malt House Theater.
Next steps
Hefty said the Burlington Performing Arts Center is waiting for renderings of the prospective center from an architect. Once they receive the images, backers will take them to the Racine County Board.
If approved, demolition could begin as early as summer, Niccolai said. He said Centaur Forge could be demolished later to allow the business to stay in their location for a while longer.
The group is also conducting a feasibility study, Niccolai said. The organization will visit 14 facilities similar to the proposed performing arts center — 12 in Wisconsin and two in Illinois. They will use that information to help determine the best way to run a potential center.
