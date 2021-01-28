Perform an 'act of kindness' in honor of Witherspoon

RACINE — In honor of Julia Witherspoon’s 70th birthday, which is today, her family and the Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center staff are asking the public to do a random act of kindness.
Suggestions include reading to or giving a book to a child outside of the family; send a heartfelt note of appreciation to a teacher; bake cookies for the local police or fire department; send a thank-you card to a veteran; make Valentine’s Day cards for a nursing home; babysit for someone; offer to shop for an elderly person; give a gas card to a friend who is struggling; donate to a food pantry; volunteer somewhere; shovel snow for a neighbor or offer to walk their dog.
It is then asked that people share their act of kindness on the Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center Facebook page.
Witherspoon is the founder and executive director of the Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center. For more information, go to cops-n-kids.org.