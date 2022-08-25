'Perfect' or 'pathetic'? Burlington keeps it simple with new brand replacing 'Chocolate City'

BURLINGTON — The early reviews are mixed as the city officially steps away from its "Chocolate City U.S.A." identity in favor of a new logo with no slogan.

The Burlington City Council has adopted a not-so-new moniker that will replace "Chocolate City U.S.A." on signs, vehicles and other places where the city hangs its shingle.

The new brand is a tri-colored image shaped like a leaf that depicts nature, rivers and homes. Instead of a slogan, it states simply, "Burlington, Wisconsin," or in some alternative presentations, "City of Burlington, Wisconsin."

After years of discussion and months of study, the City Council voted Aug. 16 to adopt the new identity and turn away from the longstanding image of "Chocolate City U.S.A."

In announcing the change, city officials said the new logo represents Burlington's best attributes of health, growth, nature, hope, peace, unity and deep roots shared by many citizens.

"Burlington is a little city where people can dream big and live their best lives," the city said.

Local officials have been wrestling for years with whether Burlington needs a break from its image as “Chocolate City U.S.A.” Burlington adopted the chocolate slogan in 1987, based on the presence of candy-maker Nestle’s large manufacturing plant at 637 S. Pine St. A summer festival called ChocolateFest grew into the community’s biggest annual event.

But as the Nestle plant changed and chocolate became less prevalent around town, officials started talking about retooling Burlington’s image. The summer festival last year was renamed Burlington Jamboree.

The city hired GrahamSpencer Brand + Content Solutions and asked the consultants to come up with rebranding ideas. The firm, from Rockford, Illinois, said Burlington should stop trying to be a tourist attraction and should focus on promoting itself as a place to live and raise a family.

An ad hoc group came up with the idea of “City of Trails,” but that fizzled out when officials decided that Burlington’s trail system was not so unique. GrahamSpencer then proposed “Small Wonder, Big Dreams,” which drew negative public feedback.

One council member suggested building an identity around the already-famous Burlington Liars Club.

In the end, however, officials decided to embrace the leaf-shaped logo with no more catch-phrase or tagline than just the community's name.

When the city made it official with a post on Facebook, response from the general public was not very positive.

One person, Bridget Hinchliffe, posted a word of support for the new identity.

"I think it is perfect," Hinchliffe wrote. "A lot of thought, time and energy was put into this. There was plenty of opportunity to be involved in this process."

Others, however, panned the new brand.

"Such a clunky, inelegant logo," wrote Maia Canadienne.

"What a joke," Gary Tuchel wrote.

Others questioned the amount of money being invested in the rebranding effort.

"Can you imagine spending taxpayer money on this instead of fixing roads with potholes?" wrote Nick Spallone.

And Aaron Melby, who previously unsuccessfully ran for Burlington Area School Board, posted: "This is a pathetic attempt to pass off clip art as a custom logo. There’s literally nothing about the logo that is unique to Burlington."