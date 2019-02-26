RACINE — Alderman Henry Perez has proposed an ordinance amendment that would prohibit minors from purchasing or possessing vaping supplies.
The Public Safety and Licensing Committee Tuesday discussed the proposal, ultimately deferring to give committee members time to review the information presented. The committee also asked the City Attorney’s Office to provide a brief and sample ordinance for the committee to consider.
During the discussion Michelle Sandberg, a representative from the Kenosha, Racine, Walworth Tobacco-Free Coalition, suggested amending the city’s smoking ban in public places to also prohibit e-cigarettes and vaping equipment.
Protecting the youth
Last fall, the federal Food and Drug Administration released data that showed an increase in the underage use of vaping. That week, Union Grove passed an ordinance that banned anyone under the age of 18 from possessing or buying vaping equipment and also prohibited vaping in any village-owned building. A similar ordinance is being discussed at the committee level in Kenosha.
Earlier this month, state Republican lawmakers circulated a bill for co-sponsorship that, if adopted, would prohibit the sale of e-cigarettes and vape pens to minors, even if the devices don’t contain tobacco in them.
Perez, who represents the city’s 12th District, said he brought the proposal forward because he was concerned that more young people are using vaping products and wanted to do something at the municipal level.
“I understand adults do and that’s their choice,” said Perez. “We wish you well as an adult, but we have a responsibility as a society to establish some care for our young people.”
While some vaporizers are sold with liquid that does not contain nicotine, those could be refilled with liquids that do. Perez said there’s no way for authorities to know whether a particular vaping liquid has nicotine or not, so to be safe he wants to ban the sale and possession of all vaping equipment to minors.
Sandberg said implementing the ban is fairly simple and would require amending current ordinances to include e-cigarettes to the list of products store owners are not allowed to sell to minors. She provided an example to the committee based on the ordinance being considered in Kenosha.
Sandberg said that adding e-cigarettes and vaping equipment to the indoor smoking ban would also be fairly straightforward and is recommended by the American Cancer Society.
The committee decided to revisit the proposal at its next meeting, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 307.
