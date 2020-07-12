People's Maps Commission seeks applicants

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has announced the application and selection process for members of the public to join the People’s Maps Commission. The commission was created earlier this year via executive order to draw fair and nonpartisan legislative district maps for presentation to the Legislature during the 2021 redistricting process.
“Fair legislative maps are critical to a healthy democracy, but gerrymandered maps have allowed many legislators to ignore the will of the people with impunity,” state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said in a statement. “The People’s Maps Commission is designed to draw new maps with the public, instead of a secret process executed behind closed doors.”
The commission will hold public hearings with people from across the state to provide information on redistricting, gather feedback and, according to Neubauer, “propose fair, nonpartisan maps that work for the people, not the party in power.”
“I’m looking forward to watching this process as the people design fair, nonpartisan maps,” Neubauer said. “Our democracy is for the people, by the people and of the people, and our legislative maps should be too. I encourage all Racinians interested in this issue and the health of our democracy to consider applying to the commission.”
Application Information
Eligibility criteria to join The People’s Maps Commission includes that a person be 18 years of age or older and a Wisconsin resident.
They may not be:
- Registered as a lobbyist in the last five years
- A declared candidate for a local, state or federal elected office
- A state public official as defined by Wisconsin State Statute 19.42(14)
- A local public official as defined by Wisconsin State Statute
- An officer or member of the governing body of a local, state or national political party
Those interested can apply online at: govstatus.egov.com
Applications must be notarized and received by July 31. Applicants may email their application to PeoplesMaps@wisconsin.gov or mail it to Office of Governor Evers, ATTN: People’s Maps Commission Application, P.O. Box 7863, Madison, WI 53707.
Commission public hearings
The People’s Maps Commission is planning to host public hearings in each of Wisconsin’s congressional districts. Due to COVID-19, hearings will likely occur digitally. The final schedule of public hearings is forthcoming, but the commission is tentatively planned to meet during the following weeks:
Week of Sept. 21
Week of Oct. 26
Week of Nov. 16
Week of Dec. 7
Week of Jan. 18
Week of Feb. 15
Week of March 15
Week of April 19
