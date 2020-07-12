People's Maps Commission seeks applicants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has announced the application and selection process for members of the public to join the People’s Maps Commission. The commission was created earlier this year via executive order to draw fair and nonpartisan legislative district maps for presentation to the Legislature during the 2021 redistricting process.

“Fair legislative maps are critical to a healthy democracy, but gerrymandered maps have allowed many legislators to ignore the will of the people with impunity,” state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said in a statement. “The People’s Maps Commission is designed to draw new maps with the public, instead of a secret process executed behind closed doors.”

The commission will hold public hearings with people from across the state to provide information on redistricting, gather feedback and, according to Neubauer, “propose fair, nonpartisan maps that work for the people, not the party in power.”

“I’m looking forward to watching this process as the people design fair, nonpartisan maps,” Neubauer said. “Our democracy is for the people, by the people and of the people, and our legislative maps should be too. I encourage all Racinians interested in this issue and the health of our democracy to consider applying to the commission.”