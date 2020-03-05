14 people in Wisconsin under investigation for COVID-19 coronavirus

Fourteen people in Wisconsin have been tested for COVID-19 coronavirus and don’t have results available yet, the state Department of Health Services said Thursday.

It’s the largest number of pending possible cases in the state since the global outbreak began, likely reflecting expanded criteria for who should be tested and an increase in the availability of testing — including at the State Laboratory of Hygiene at UW-Madison.

Of a total of 39 residents who have been under investigation for having COVID-19, 24 have been negative and one has been positive.

A Dane County resident tested positive after returning from Beijing, China on Jan. 30 was released from isolation last week after recovering and testing negative in two consecutive tests.

State health officials have asked people who travel to countries with widespread COVID-19 — which currently includes China, Iran, South Korea and Italy — to self-quarantine for 14 days.

That involves staying home; not using public transportation, ride-sharing, or taxis; postponing travel and appointments; taking your temperature twice a day and watching for symptoms like fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

“Participating in a self-quarantine is one way travelers can help take responsibility for health in our community,” Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, said in a statement. “By staying home and monitoring for symptoms, these travelers can help us prevent the spread of coronavirus in our communities.”

