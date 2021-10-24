People in Business

HIRES, APPOINTMENTS AND PROMOTIONS: Richard J. Kutch, CPA, has joined Berkley, Iselin, and Lotz SC as a new partner. He joins the team from a local certified public accounting firm, where he had 25 years of experience of public accounting, serving the last six years as partner. Kutch has worked with multiple companies preparing compilation reports, and personal and corporate tax returns. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in accounting and economics from Carthage College.

