Housing Authority of Racine County
The Housing Authority of Racine County, 837 Main St., helps low-income individuals and families find affordable housing, including through the Section 8 Housing Voucher Program.

 ADAM ROGAN, adam.rogan@journaltimes.com

RACINE COUNTY — More than 5,000 people applied for Racine’s Section 8 housing vouchers, a.k.a. housing choice vouchers, last week when applications opened up for the first time since October 2014.

Of the 5,093 applicants received from Aug. 6-9, 1,500 of them will be randomly selected on Aug. 20 to be added the wait list to receive a housing voucher.

In 2014, the Housing Authority of Racine County received approximately 2,800 applications.

The current wait list for Racine has between 200 and 300 names remaining, Housing Authority Executive Director Linda Weber told The Journal Times. That’s fewer than half as many as there were back in November.

Those already on the wait list will receive vouchers before the newcomers who will be added this week.

Weber said that the average applicant receives about $460 monthly, which must be used for covering rent at a unit that “meets federal housing quality standards,” according to the Washington, D.C., based Center on Budget and Policy Priorities research institute.

“We want to have as many people as we have money for on the program,” Weber said.

Re-opening on the web

This was the first time voucher applications were done entirely online. In 2014, people ended up waiting outdoors for hours at the Housing Authority’s office, 837 Main St., Racine, because of an excess of applicants. About 1,000 people signed up on the first day, resulting in long wait times.

This year the vast majority applied on their own, using computers or phones, although Weber estimates that about 30 people filled out their applications in person at the Housing Authority offices because they needed help using the internet. Others filled out their applications with help at the Racine Public Library, where Library Director Jessica MacPhail said volunteers were available to help each day applications were being accepted.

“We did not have people waiting at any time,” MacPhail said. “It went very smoothly.”

Weber said that the voucher wait list is always opened to new applicants before it completely depletes, in order to make sure it doesn’t empty fully. Also, if someone is on the wait list for a long time, then they are more likely to have become ineligible, oftentimes because they found a better job during the waiting period.

Of the 5,093 applications, 3,336 were from Wisconsin — it is not known how many of those applications came from within Racine. The rest of the applications came from 35 other states, as well as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, which are a U.S. commonwealth and territory, respectively.

Weber said that many out-of-state applicants come from people who used to live in Southeast Wisconsin or who have family here. A woman who lives in Brooklyn, New York, called the Housing Authority for help with her application because she wants to move to Racine to be closer to her son and daughter who live here, according to Weber.

“Nobody from Wyoming is reading about this in the newspaper. Some relative is calling them,” Weber said. “That’s why this is a federal program. It’s a good thing. That way people can come back home.”

On Aug. 13, another 25-35 people from the current wait list received vouchers. They will have 60 days to find approved housing. More vouchers are planned to be given out on Aug. 24, Weber said.

On Aug. 20, applicants can check their status on waitlistcheck.com.

The Kenosha Housing Authority will be opening up its waiting list later this month, but only for two days, starting at 9 a.m. on Aug. 29 and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 30. The last time the KHA was open to new applications was June 2016.

As in Racine, the KHA will only be accepting online applications and 1,500 applicants will be selected at random to be added to the wait list. Anyone can apply, but to be eligible to receive the voucher, the applicant must work, reside or attend school in Kenosha County at the time of application, according to Kenosha Housing Authority Executive Director Donna Cooke.

Section 8 history

The Section 8 housing program is more than 80 years old. It started in 1937 in response to the Great Depression.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, more than 5 million people use vouchers as of May 2017.

At least 75 percent of the families added each year must be considered “extremely low income,” meaning that their household income is “not exceeding 30 percent of the local median or the poverty line, whichever is higher,” according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The remaining 25 percent is filled by those whose income is 50 percent of the county’s median income level or below, that is less than $34,350 for a family of four or less than $24,050 for a single person in Racine County.

To qualify, besides being low income, the voucher must cover at least 70 percent of the individual’s/family’s rent and utilities. If an individual’s or family’s current residence fits Section 8’s standards, then they can move. But if the residence doesn’t fit, such as it not being up to code or if it is too expense, then the recipient of the voucher has 60 days to find a new place.

The CBPP found that 44 percent of housing choice vouchers go to families, while 23 percent goes to the elderly, 20 percent to disabled adults and 13 percent to childless adults.

Reporter

Adam Rogan (St. Catherine's '14, Drake University '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture, politics and business for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps and loud music played quietly.

