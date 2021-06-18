Pending repairs, Racine hopes splash pad will be reactivated within two weeks

RACINE — Racine’s “splash pad” is expected to be open before the end of June.

The Dr. Laurel Salton Clark Memorial Fountain at the bottom of Sam Johnson Parkway remained inactive throughout 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

It usually is activated yearly in May and is operational through the end of September.

But this year city staff realized that a couple of the spouts had cracked, which took time to repair in-house.

“It’s not an easy fix,” Tom Molbeck, director of the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, said Wednesday.

Molbeck said that repairs are almost complete. He hopes the pad will be activated opened before July 1.

