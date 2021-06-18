 Skip to main content
Pending repairs, Racine hopes splash pad will be reactivated within two weeks
DR. LAUREL SALTON CLARK MEMORIAL FOUNTAIN

Pending repairs, Racine hopes splash pad will be reactivated within two weeks

Splash Around

Children play in the Dr. Laurel Salton Clark Memorial Fountain splash pad in Downtown Racine on July 23, 2018.

 Megan Burke

RACINE — Racine’s “splash pad” is expected to be open before the end of June.

The Dr. Laurel Salton Clark Memorial Fountain at the bottom of Sam Johnson Parkway remained inactive throughout 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

It usually is activated yearly in May and is operational through the end of September.

But this year city staff realized that a couple of the spouts had cracked, which took time to repair in-house.

“It’s not an easy fix,” Tom Molbeck, director of the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, said Wednesday.

Molbeck said that repairs are almost complete. He hopes the pad will be activated opened before July 1.

