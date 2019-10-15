{{featured_button_text}}

Vice President Mike Pence, who was scheduled to visit Pleasant Prairie on Thursday, will be foregoing his trip to Wisconsin, a White House official stated Tuesday.

“As Vice President Pence mentioned last night, he will be leading a delegation to Turkey. We look forward to rescheduling,” the official stated to The Journal Times.

Pence was dispatched to the Middle East by President Donald Trump.

As a Turkish military offensive in Syria has led to tensions between the United States and Turkey, Pence is traveling to try to find a compromise between the two nations.

As the U.S. military has began its drawdown of troops in northeast Syria, Turkey has increased its attacks on Kurdish forces.

On Monday, Pence said the U.S. is “simply not going to tolerate Turkey’s invasion of Syria any longer.”

Pence was scheduled to speak in Pleasant Prairie at Uline, 11559 80th St., at an event hosted by America First Policies, a nonprofit group that supports Trump.

The event titled “USMCA: A Better Deal for American Workers,” was scheduled to focus on the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement.

Pence will be travelling with National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Ankara as soon as possible in an attempt to begin negotiations.

Pence said on Monday that Trump spoke directly to Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who Pence said promised not to attack the border town of Kobani, which in 2015 witnessed the Islamic State group’s first defeat in a battle by U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters.

“President Trump communicated to him very clearly that the United States of America wants Turkey to stop the invasion, implement an immediate cease-fire and to begin to negotiate with Kurdish forces in Syria to bring an end to the violence,” Pence said.

Trump announced new sanctions Monday to try to pressure Turkey. He says, “We’re asking for a ceasefire” and have “a lot in store” if Turkey doesn’t comply.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

