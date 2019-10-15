Vice President Mike Pence, who was scheduled to visit Pleasant Prairie on Thursday, will be foregoing his trip to Wisconsin, a White House official stated Tuesday.
“As Vice President Pence mentioned last night, he will be leading a delegation to Turkey. We look forward to rescheduling,” the official stated to The Journal Times.
Pence was dispatched to the Middle East by President Donald Trump.
As a Turkish military offensive in Syria has led to tensions between the United States and Turkey, Pence is traveling to try to find a compromise between the two nations.
As the U.S. military has began its drawdown of troops in northeast Syria, Turkey has increased its attacks on Kurdish forces.
On Monday, Pence said the U.S. is “simply not going to tolerate Turkey’s invasion of Syria any longer.”
Pence was scheduled to speak in Pleasant Prairie at Uline, 11559 80th St., at an event hosted by America First Policies, a nonprofit group that supports Trump.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.
×
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
The event titled “USMCA: A Better Deal for American Workers,” was scheduled to focus on the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement.
Pence will be travelling with National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Ankara as soon as possible in an attempt to begin negotiations.
Pence said on Monday that Trump spoke directly to Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who Pence said promised not to attack the border town of Kobani, which in 2015 witnessed the Islamic State group’s first defeat in a battle by U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters.
“President Trump communicated to him very clearly that the United States of America wants Turkey to stop the invasion, implement an immediate cease-fire and to begin to negotiate with Kurdish forces in Syria to bring an end to the violence,” Pence said.
Trump announced new sanctions Monday to try to pressure Turkey. He says, “We’re asking for a ceasefire” and have “a lot in store” if Turkey doesn’t comply.
Foxconn groundbreaking
The Foxconn groundbreaking was held at the Foxconn construction site on Braun Road on Thursday.
MEGAN BURKE megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
Terry Gou, left, chairman, founder and CEO of Foxconn walks with his special assistant Louis Woo before the Foxconn groundbreaking on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Mount Pleasant.
MEGAN BURKE, Journal Times file photo
Foxconn groundbreaking
Racine Mayor Cory Mason speaks with the press before the Foxconn groundbreaking on Thursday, June 28, 2018.
MEGAN BURKE, megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson speaks with a colleague before the Foxconn groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Mount Pleasant.
MEGAN BURKE megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and Foxconn chairman and CEO Terry Gou enter the tent where the groundbreaking was held at the Foxconn construction site on Thursday.
MEGAN BURKE megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
Foxconn Chairman and CEO Terry Gou and then Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker speak before the Foxconn groundbreaking ceremony on June 28, 2018 in Mount Pleasant.
MEGAN BURKE megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
Foxconn chairman and CEO Terry Gou and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker converse before the Foxconn groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Mount Pleasant.
MEGAN BURKE, megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
Special assistant Louis Woo paces at the Foxconn construction site before the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday.
MEGAN BURKE megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
Trump stands with (from left to right) C.P. "Tank" Murdoch, the first Wisconsin Foxconn employee, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, Foxconn chairman Terry Gou and House Speaker Paul Ryan at the Foxconn groundbreaking ceremony in Mount Pleasant on June 28, 2018.
MEGAN BURKE, megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn Groundbreaking
President Donald Trump, along with Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, left, and Foxconn CEO Terry Gou, right, shovel dirt as they ceremonially break ground at the Foxconn construction site in Mount Pleasant on June 28.
MEGAN BURKE, Journal Times file photo
Foxconn groundbreaking
President Donald Trump and Foxconn CEO Terry Gou shake hands after the groundbreaking ceremony at the Foxconn construction site in Mount Pleasant on June 28, 2018. Then Wisconsin governor Scott Walker, left, and the House Speaker Paul Ryan (not pictured) also participated in the groundbreaking. Foxconn officials on Friday assured the president that they remain committed to their research and development campus planned for Mount Pleasant.
MEGAN BURKE
megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
President Trump shakes hands with Gov. Scott Walker during the Foxconn groundbreaking ceremony on June 28 in Mount Pleasant. At right is Foxconn CEO Terry Gou.
MEGAN BURKE megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
President Trump speaks with Foxconn chairman and CEO, Terry Gou and a colleague after the groundbreaking event on June 28, 2018.
MEGAN BURKE megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
President Trump waves as he stands with Foxconn Chairman and CEO Terry Gou, right, and a colleague after a groundbreaking event on June 28 in Mount Pleasant.
MEGAN BURKE, JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO
Foxconn groundbreaking
President Trump walks behind the curtain as he exits the Foxconn construction site. Foxconn chairman and CEO, Terry Gou behind him, waves as he and a colleague follow the president after the groundbreaking event on Thursday.
MEGAN BURKE megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.