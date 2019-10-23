PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Pleasant Prairie today.
Pence is scheduled to speak in Pleasant Prairie at Uline, 11559 80th St., at an event hosted by America First Policies, a nonprofit group that supports Trump.
The event titled “USMCA: A Better Deal for American Workers,” is set to focus on the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement.
Originally, Pence was scheduled to speak at Uline in Pleasant Prairie on Oct. 17, but postponed the event because he was tapped to lead a delegation to Turkey.
Pence was also scheduled today to visit shipbuilder Marinette Marine
to tour an LCS under construction for the U.S. Navy and speak to workers about jobs and trade, according to WBAY.
However, that was canceled because the vice president is scheduled this morning to be with the president for an address at 10 a.m. eastern time. about success at the Turkey/Syrian border.
He is still scheduled to visit Uline in Pleasant Prairie this afternoon.
https://youtu.be/PHJaKADdW5g
Trump in Racine
A sign at Memorial Hall on Saturday, April 2, welcomes Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
MARK SCHAAF
mark.schaaf@journaltimes.com
Trump has arrived in Racine
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks before a crowd in Racine
GREGORY SHAVER gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Trump Campaigns in Racine
Two women talk to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump Saturday, April 2, 2016, during a campaign event at Memorial Hall in Downtown Racine.
GREGORY SHAVER, gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Trump Campaigns in Racine
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks Saturday during a campaign event at Memorial Hall in Downtown Racine.
GREGORY SHAVER, gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Trump Campaigns in Racine
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks April 2 during a campaign event at Memorial Hall in Downtown Racine.
GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo
Trump Campaigns in Racine
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks on April 2 during a campaign event at Memorial Hall in Downtown Racine.
GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo
Trump Campaigns in Racine
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks Saturday, April 2, 2016, during a campaign event at Memorial Hall in Downtown Racine.
GREGORY SHAVER, gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Trump Campaigns in Racine
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets the crowd as he is introduced by former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin Saturday, April 2, 2016, during a campaign event at Memorial Hall in Downtown Racine.
GREGORY SHAVER, gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Trump Campaigns in Racine
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Saturday, April 2, 2016, during a campaign event at Memorial Hall in Downtown Racine.
GREGORY SHAVER, gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Trump Campaigns in Racine
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump signs autographs Saturday, April 2, 2016, during a campaign event at Memorial Hall in Downtown Racine.
GREGORY SHAVER, gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Trump Campaigns in Racine
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets the crowd as he is introduced by former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin Saturday, April 2, 2016, during a campaign event at Memorial Hall in Downtown Racine.
GREGORY SHAVER, gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Trump Campaigns in Racine
Racine police lead a man out of the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign event Saturday, April 2, 2016, at Memorial Hall in Downtown Racine, as Trump speaks.
GREGORY SHAVER, gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Trump Campaigns in Racine
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks Saturday, April 2, 2016, during a campaign event at Memorial Hall in Downtown Racine.
GREGORY SHAVER, gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Trump Campaigns in Racine
A man poses for a photograph with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Saturday during a campaign event at Memorial Hall in Downtown Racine.
photos by GREGORY SHAVER, gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Trump Campaigns in Racine
People protest Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Saturday outside a Trump campaign event at Memorial Hall in Racine.
GREGORY SHAVER, gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com
Wow! I expected a raft of comments from those with Trump Derangement Syndrome to have posted lines of obscene, abstractions attesting to their depth of derangement.
The "USMCA" is generally viewed as a great deal by all involved parties. Just waiting on Nancy Pelosi at this point. BTW---Unline is an epic example of how I94 attracts successful development!
