RACINE — There are just a few days left to visit the 2023 Peeps exhibit at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St.
The show runs through Saturday, April 15.
And while the main attraction is the brightly colored marshmallow candies fashioned into more than 100 works of art, there are also interactive elements for visitors.
If you do go to the show, make sure to do the scavenger hunt.
“People have been really enjoying the exhibition so far,” said Tyler Potter, the museum’s marketing director. “Also, to our surprise, both adults and children have been getting really into the scavenger hunt that our exhibitions team came up with for this year’s show.”
Though the museum staffers have “always offered some sort of activity during the Peeps Art Exhibition,” he added, “I think this is the first — and definitely not the last — time we have done a scavenger hunt.” More accurately, it’s the Peeps Hopping Trail through the Racine Art Museum.
Here’s how it works: The museum’s exhibitions team added a Peeps bunny icon, marked with a letter, on the labels of 10 art pieces throughout the museum. The scavenger hunt offers (mostly) rabbit-related hints to help locate the pieces — “This could be a delightful place for rabbits to sit after hopping all day!” in reference to a recycled steel chair in the museum’s first gallery — or you can just hunt for the labels. “I’ve seen many people just power walk through the galleries while scouting out all the labels,” Potter said.
Once you’ve collected all 10 “bunny” letters, you use those letters to solve a word scramble at the bottom of the scavenger hunt page.
The incentive for completing that Peeps hunt? Anyone who brings their completed scavenger hunt form to the front desk receives a Peeps-inspired sticker.
Members of the public are also asked to vote for their favorite Peeps artwork. (Only one vote per person, so choose wisely!)
The winner of the coveted PEEPle’s Choice Award will be announced after the exhibition closes.
Take a virtual tour
Can’t make it to the Racine Art Museum to see the Peeps exhibit in person? No problem!
An “intimate glimpse of the show” is available to watch on the Racine Art Museum’s Facebook page and YouTube channel at any time.