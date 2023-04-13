If you go

What: The 14th Annual International Peeps Art Exhibition

Where: Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St.

When: The show runs through Saturday, April 15. The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Cost: Museum admission is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors (age 62 and older) and students.

More information: Go to ramart.org