RACINE — Entries are due by 4 p.m. Saturday for the Racine Art Museum’s International Peeps Competition.

The contest is free to enter and open to everyone: Individuals, families and groups.

Note: One entry per person/group. Your name may ONLY be on one entry.

Entries should be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 17-18, along with an entry form that can be downloaded from the museum’s website, ramart.org.

Drop off items at the museum’s front desk, 441 Main St. in Downtown Racine.

Rules: No food materials other than Peeps can be used. Three-dimensional works must be no larger than 30 inches high by 16 inches wide by 16 inches deep. Two-dimensional works must be no larger than 24-by-24 inches wide and 6 inches deep. All works must be well constructed and ready for display. Unfinished cardboard or newspaper must not be visible on the piece. Three-dimensional pieces must be finished on all visible sides. Two-dimensional pieces (except quilt squares) must have hanging wire. No sawtooth or bulldog clip hangers.

The entries must not have been previously exhibited at RAM or RAM’s Wustum Museum, and they cannot promote any for-profit businesses.

The peeps will be on display at the museum March 30 through April 15.

Judging of the entries is done by an “expert panel” and based on “creativity and best use or representation of Peeps.” Prizes will be awarded, including the “Peep-le’s Choice Award,” voted on by the public.

Note: Main Street will be closed from 11 a.m. until around 1:30 p.m. Saturday for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The museum will still be accessible for entry drop-off via side streets, and entrants may use the museum’s parking lot — accessible from the east on Lake Avenue — for entry drop-off while Main Street is closed.

Information: Email Kendra Voelz, RAM curatorial assistant, at kvoelz@ramart.org or call 262-619-3541.