RACINE — A 38-year-old Racine man died after being struck by a vehicle on Friday.
Police released the information for the first time in a statement Tuesday.
Thomas C. Tishken, who was identified as the victim, is at least the third pedestrian struck and killed in Racine County this year.
At about 10:06 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Mount Pleasant Street and Young Court for a report of an injury accident involving a pedestrian struck by a car.
Racine Police and Racine Fire Department paramedics attempted lifesaving efforts, but Tishken succumbed to his injuries.
A 32-year-old Racine man was the driver of the vehicle and identified himself to police on scene.
The man, whom police have not named, has been cooperating with the investigation, which police Tuesday said was active and ongoing. Police added that no further information was being released about the incident as of Tuesday afternoon.
The Wisconsin State Patrol Traffic Reconstruction Unit assisted Racine Police Department traffic investigators.
Services set
Tishken was a graduate of Park High School. He was previously employed by Merchants Moving and Storage in Racine, and as a manager at Sears and supervisor at Hardees, according to his obituary.
"An avid fisherman, Tom was a self declared ghost hunter and member at Shooters. He was a huge Packer, Badger and Brewer fan," stated his obituary.
A funeral service for Tishken is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at Maresh-Meredith Funeral Home, 803 Main St., Racine, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service.
Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia.
Racine Police Traffic Investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about the crash. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit at 262-635-7816.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.
The other pedestrians confirmed killed this year in the county include Clarence A. Ellis III, 64, who was killed on July 30 after he was hit at the intersection of Sixth and Marquette streets, and Daniel Lockard, 45, who was killed July 3 in the area near Spring and Chicago streets.